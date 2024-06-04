Newcastle United are ‘more likely’ to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford than Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to reports.

Trafford was signed by Burnley from Manchester City last August after an excellent summer representing England Under-21s at the European Championships.

He was instantly made first-choice goalkeeper by Vincent Kompany, despite a superb Championship season from Arijanet Muric in 2022/23.

Looking back on the 2023/24 season, it would be very fair to say that Trafford was not ready and lost his side more points than he won for them.

A season in the second tier could do him the world of good but there is a lot of talk of a summer transfer away from Turf Moor.

Bayern Munich – Kompany’s new team – and Liverpool have been strongly linked but it is Newcastle who are believed to be leading the race for the 21-year-old goalkeeper’s signature.

The Magpies are in the market for a new shot-stopper, with Valencia star Mamardashvili also being linked with Eddie Howe’s side.

Mamardashvili is tipped to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world, while Trafford’s stock has never been so low since breaking onto the scene.

Despite a poor season for Burnley, big clubs are not being put off.

Newcastle signing Burnley star ‘more likely’ than Valencia man

According to reports from the north east, Trafford ‘is highly desired’ by Newcastle manager Howe and is now ‘more likely’ to join than Mamardashvili.

This is due to the fact the Clarets man ‘will not cost as much’ as the Valencia and Georgia player – who we think will shine at Euro 2024.

Financial rules are ‘massively restricting’ the Magpies and with Trafford emerging as a cheaper option, he is more appealing, even if Mamardashvili is the better goalkeeper.

It is added that Howe wants to focus ‘a large part of his transfer budget on a right winger’ with Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron two players he is willing to offload to raise funds.

There has been talk of Newcastle lodging a €41million (£34.8million) bid for Mamardashvili but these have been refuted, though Valencia are ‘expected to accept’ an offer in this region.

With all due respect to Trafford, the potential Mamardashvili has should make this a no-brainer from Newcastle’s point of view.

His ceiling is sky-high and if they do not buy him now, he will go to one of Europe’s big boys and instantly become worth a fee the Magpies will be unable to justify paying.

