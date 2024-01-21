Newcastle ‘need to’ sacrifice one of two stars other than Trippier, with exit talk ramping up

Tim Sherwood believes Newcastle will “need to sell” Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak, but he “wouldn’t sell” Kieran Trippier, despite the defender reportedly agreeing personal terms with Bayern Munich.

The Magpies have consistently spent considerable sums since the takeover backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in 2021. However, that’s not the case this winter, with Financial FairPlay regulations now hindering them.

Eddie Howe recently suggested his side “don’t have many friends” when it comes to the loan market, and that they’d have to resort to bringing players in on short-term deals suggests they know they’re unable to sign anybody permanently.

If they were to do that, they’d have to see some players leave, and Trippier is the subject of reported interest from Bayern Munich.

In fact, it was recently reported that he’s already agreed to leave for the German giants, and talks are ongoing between the clubs.

Despite those reports, former Premier League manager Sherwood neither believes the defender would want to go or that Newcastle would sell him.

“I don’t think he would go. Why would you let him go because he isn’t going to bring you a lot of money,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports News.

“I wouldn’t sell this boy. He is a leader. A top, top draw player. Even though he makes mistakes, you know that he is a genuine character.”

Sherwood does, however, feel that a sacrifice might have to be made to bring some money back in, and one of the Magpies’ star players, Guimaraes or Isak, could be forced to make way.

“They are going to need to sell players. They are going to need to sell Bruno Guimaraes or an Isak,” Sherwood added.

“They don’t want to lose any of them, but what are Bayern going to pay for Kieran? It’s going to be nothing really in the scheme of things. It’s not going to help their Financial FairPlay situation, so they need to be selling Guimaraes.”

It’s recently been reported that the Brazilian is ‘disappointed’ at St James’ Park currently and wants to leave the club ‘as soon as possible’, with Paris Saint-Germain one club in the hunt for his signature.

Given he apparently wants to force his way out, he might be the best man to sell, if Newcastle deem it necessary to get somebody off the books.

