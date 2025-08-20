Newcastle have reportedly made a fresh bid for Yoane Wissa in an attempt to secure him from Brentford before the window closes.

For as long as Newcastle have been trying to keep hold of Alexander Isak, they have also been trying to get Wissa in the other way but have had difficulty getting Brentford to agree to a deal.

With his contract expiring in 2026 as it stands, Newcastle have offered what Brentford believe is a cut-rate fee but the player’s refusal to play has put the London club in an awkward spot.

Now, GiveMeSport transfer reporter Ben Jacobs says the north east club have made a new offer of £35m plus add-ons estimated to be around £5m in the hope of finally getting the deal done.

According to Jacobs, Wissa has “made it clear to Newcastle he wants the move.”

It remains to be seen whether Brentford will find that figure acceptable with new manager Keith Andrews saying he wants to keep the player ahead of their 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

“I’m very clear on the situation,” Andrews said. “As a head coach, I want Yoane in the building, to be a part of the first team and the squad. I see that moving forwards, but I am very understanding of his situation.

“I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist, but we have to focus on the players who are ready to play and perform and I don’t think Yoane’s in that space.

“The only one that really disrupts an ideal preparation is the Yoane Wissa situation. It’s something that hasn’t affected the players. Would they like him to be part of the squad? Of course they would.”

Wissa’s move could be the first domino to fall in a sequence of events that sees Isak move to Liverpool but the conduct of both players has been criticised by Alan Shearer who said that players should not go on strike.

“I don’t like players that have got a contract and are refusing to train or refusing to play,” he said on the Rest is Football. “You have a contract behind you.

“I understand there’s two sides to every story. Isak might have a story which he hasn’t spoken about yet [Shearer was speaking before Isak’s social media post]. Wissa might have a story which he hasn’t spoken about yet. I think I read, this morning, he’s deleted all his photographs of being in the Brentford shirt or anything to do with Brentford.

“I don’t know his side of the story, but I don’t like it. It’s exactly the same as the Isak situation. It is not right. If you’ve got three years left, you can’t not train or play. You’re being paid by the football club, and whatever reason or whatever hump you’ve got or gripe you’ve got with whoever – chairman, owners, manager – whatever it may be, you still have a duty to the other players because of that contract and to the football club to go and train and go and play.

“There’s a way of getting out of a football club and refusing to train and play is not the right way.”

