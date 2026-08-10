Newcastle hit new low as Hojbjerg rejects move and Aston Villa ‘advancing’ for back-up signing

Newcastle have been rejected by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and to make matters worse, Aston Villa are advancing in talks to sign their back-up to the Dane.

It’s a pretty sorry state of affairs up at Newcastle right now, with the club routinely selling off all of their best players over the last 12 months.

Alexander Isak wasn’t for sale, nor was Bruno Guimaraes, if you read what those that cover the Magpies report. But of course, what Newcastle brief journalists about what they plan to do and what they actually do in the transfer market are two very different things.

Both Isak and Guimaraes were sold, as were Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

The alarming talent drain didn’t sit well with Eddie Howe who chose to walk away. Matthias Jaissle has been drafted in to pick up the pieces, and among his first orders of business is helping the club sign a replacement for Guimaraes.

An experienced option is wanted to lighten the load on young arrivals, Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba. Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 31, emerged as the top target.

Newcastle were willing to pay Marseille’s £13m asking price, and the initial indications were Hojbjerg was open to the move.

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Hojbjerg has had a change of heart and turned Newcastle down.

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Hojbjerg rejects Newcastle, Aston Villa advancing for Palhinha

Romano wrote on X: ‘Pierre Emile Højbjerg’s move to Newcastle currently OFF following new talks in the recent hours.

‘#NUFC were prepared to pay what OM wanted but Højbjerg has decided to turn down the proposal.’

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope was among those to recently confirm Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha had been identified by Newcastle as a worthy back-up option if a deal for Hojbjerg fell through.

Palhinha, also 31, shone during a loan spell with Spurs last season, but has no place back at Bayern.

As such, he’ll be on the move this summer, but it’s not looking like it’ll be to St. James’ Park.

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Aston Villa are now advancing in discussions to sign Palhinha.

He wrote on X: ‘Aston Villa advancing in talks for João Palhinha.’

Jacobs subsequently backed up Romano’s claims on Hojbjerg snubbing Newcastle in a follow-up post.

He added: ‘Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has now turned down a move to Newcastle following advanced talks, as called by @FabrizioRomano.

‘Newcastle naturally disappointed as they had gone into the day optimistic.’

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