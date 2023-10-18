Newcastle, Forest, European giants on alert as £50m Chelsea outcast decides ‘to leave’ Poch’s side

According to reports, Trevoh Chalobah is ‘ready to leave’ Chelsea and a January transfer is likely amid interest from Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

Chalobah has broken through at Stamford Bridge in recent years as he has made 45 Premier League appearances.

Despite this, he was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. He has not made a single appearance this season due to injury and Bayern Munich were keen to sign him before this campaign started.

A £50m deal was reportedly on the table which would have seen Chalobah head to the Bundesliga, but this transfer did not end up going through.

90min are reporting that Chalobah has his heart set on a transfer ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. He is reportedly ‘ready to leave Chelsea when the January transfer window opens with clubs across Europe already exploring a possible deal’. They explain.

‘Sources have confirmed to 90min that Chalobah is prepared to explore a move away from Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window. ‘A permanent sale would be preferable for Chelsea, who are still working to raise money after three windows of immense spending, but the Blues are prepared to entertain loan offers if they prove to be financially beneficial. ‘Bayern Munich remain interested in signing Chalobah. The Bundesliga giants are in need of another defender and manager Thomas Tuchel, who handed Chalobah 31 appearances for Chelsea, is a huge fan of the 24-year-old. ‘Indeed, only former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has given Chalobah more senior minutes during his career than Tuchel, who found plenty of space for the defender in his three-man setup. ‘Bayern are not the only suitors for Chalobah from Germany, however, with Borussia Dortmund also keeping an eye on his situation. In England, Nottingham Forest remain keen on Chalobah alongside Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle United.’

Chelsea have been seriously hampered by injuries during the early stages of this season and summer signing Romeo Lavia is yet to make his debut following his £58m move from Southampton.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that Lavia “could be back by the end of November”.

“It’s not an easy moment for Romeo Lavia at Chelsea. We know how hard the Blues tried to sign him this summer, fighting against Liverpool, Arsenal and many clubs who were interested in the talented young Belgian midfielder,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Still, Lavia arrived at Chelsea injured and so still hasn’t played one minute for the club. The expectation is that he could be back on the pitch by the end of November, so almost one month, maybe slightly more like 40 days. This is the idea and the hope at the moment.”

