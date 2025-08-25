According to reports, Newcastle United have been ‘offered a cut-price’ transfer as they look to fill the void left by Liverpool target Alexander Isak.

The Magpies are enduring a rough summer transfer window as several Big Six sides have beaten them to preferred targets, including James Trafford, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Newcastle also face the concerning prospect of losing Isak amid interest from Liverpool, with the world-class striker intent on a move to the Premier League holders.

The 25-year-old, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, has spat his dummy out in pursuit of a move to Liverpool, though it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will sanction his sale.

Isak is under contract until 2028, so Newcastle remain intent on their reported £150m asking price, while it has also been suggested that they want to land a replacement before allowing the Liverpool target to leave.

With Newcastle running out of options, it’s unclear whether the club will secure a suitable replacement and a new report from The Boot Room’s Graeme Bailey claims they have been ‘offered the chance to sign’ Sporting Lisbon forward Conrad Harder in a ‘cut-price transfer’.

The 20-year-old reportedly ‘looks set to leave’ Sporting Lisbon in this window amid interest from AC Milan.

Harder joined Sporting Lisbon for around £16m from Nordsjaelland last summer and he scored 12 goals in his debut season. There is understood to be a £69m release clause in his current contract, but he looks to be available for a reduced fee as AC Milan have ‘offered £20m plus a substantial sell-on clause’.

Bailey added: “TBR Football can now reveal that intermediaries have made contact with Newcastle to inform them of the availability of Harder.

“We understand that Harder is a player that Newcastle have previously scouted. Newcastle are in the market for two new strikers before the window closes.”

Newcastle may decide to step up their interest in Harder as Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that a move for Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen is looking ‘increasingly unlikely’ due to their ‘reluctance to sell’.

“He’s on the list for Newcastle, but probably not at the top of the list if they are to bring in a new striker right now,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“If Wolves were to even consider letting Strand Larsen go, they’re going to want big money for him – they’ll be looking at least double what they paid for him.

“Wolves don’t really want to sell – they’ve already lost two of their key performers from last season – but Newcastle have him on their list.

“They haven’t firmed up their interest with any formal bid or even an approach for the Norwegian, so Wolves will be hopeful that they can keep Strand Larsen.

“Newcastle still have other targets ahead of Strand Larsen if they are to bring in a new striker.”