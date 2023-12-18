Newcastle ‘offer’ £26m for Man Utd target as Juventus ‘open talks’ with Howe favourite

Newcastle United have made an offer to Barcelona to sign former Leeds United playmaker Raphinha, according to reports in Spain.

The Magpies, who have spent the sixth most of any club in the Premier League in 2023, could look to add to their squad in the January transfer window with the Eddie Howe’s side well placed in the Premier League table.

Their 3-0 victory over Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday moved them above Manchester United and into sixth place in the Premier League table.

That puts them in a decent position to challenge for Champions League riches again by finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

And they will reportedly look to strengthen this winter with Spanish publication Nacional claiming that they have already put in a €30m (£26m) bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

It is claimed that Newcastle are hoping to ‘take advantage of drama’ at Barcelona and land the Brazilian ahead of other rivals for his signature.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Dyche, Arsenal midfield praised as City, Liverpool criticised

Raphinha, who has been linked to Manchester United and Liverpool, has struggled to play consistently under Xavi at the Camp Nou this season with the Brazil international making just six La Liga starts.

Nacional adds that Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘does not refuse to listen to offers for him’ but viewed the Magpies’ €30m bid as ‘totally insufficient’.

Laporta ‘would not rule out his departure if it would serve to bring in someone better’ and ‘would like to obtain at least €80m’ for the former Leeds superstar.

His poor start to the season at Barcelona did ‘not go unnoticed by the main clubs in Europe’ and Newcastle were hopeful that they would ‘get him for a lower price’.

Another player Newcastle have had their sights on ahead of the January transfer window is Kalvin Phillips with the Manchester City midfielder not getting enough playing time under Pep Guardiola.

But they will have competition with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that Serie A giants Juventus have now “opened talks” to sign the former Leeds midfielder.

Romano said in his Caught Offside column: “Understand Juventus have now opened talks with Manchester City to discuss Kalvin Phillips deal. Negotiations starting between clubs as Kalvin is said to be open to the move. Juventus plan to offer loan with buy option clause. Man City want it to be mandatory. Talks on.”