Newcastle ‘offer a record fee’ for Real Madrid striker with Magpies spooked by Ekitike interest

Hugo Ekitike and Endrick have been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle United have made an offer for Real Madrid striker Endrick as they look to bring in a new centre-forward this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies have so far brought in two signings in the form of young Spaniard Antonito Cordero on a free transfer from Malaga and Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £55m.

Eddie Howe’s side missing out on some of their top targets as Newcastle were keen on Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro with both players joining other clubs, while Bryan Mbeumo – who is set to join Manchester United – was another target.

But the Geordies, who qualified for the Champions League and won the League Cup last season, have not been put off and are still competing for top signings.

The latest of those is Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing on Monday that Newcastle have lodged an ‘official bid’ for the France international.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Newcastle submitted an official bid today to Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike! Proposal higher than €70m previously offered by another club this summer with Newcastle pushing to get the deal done. Negotiations underway’.

While transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Geordies have ‘sent a delegation to Germany’ in order to get a deal over the line.

Jacobs wrote: ‘Newcastle United have sent a delegation to Germany to discuss terms with Hugo Ekitike as they push to secure the Frankfurt striker’s signature. Talks have begun with Frankfurt as well.

‘NUFC have waited until July to make a move due to the new financial year, and a belief Ekitike’s €100m price tag will drop later in the window. Ekitike has been on Newcastle’s radar since before he joined PSG in 2023.’

And now Spanish website Defensa Central claim that Newcastle have ‘offered a record fee’ for Real Madrid striker Endrick as the Brazilian’s future ‘does not seem very clear’.

The Newcastle hierarchy ‘are keen to bolster their forward roster during the final weeks of the transfer window’ with their ‘main target and priority’ Ekitike, who they face competition for from Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, it is claimed that the Magpies ‘are one of the worst-placed teams in the bidding for the French striker’s future, so they are already looking for an alternative solution’ in Endrick.

Newcastle ‘appreciate his excellent finishing ability’ with the Premier League side’s board ‘seriously considering’ a move for the Brazilian ‘should the decision regarding Hugo Ekitike’s future prove adverse to their interests’.