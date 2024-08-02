Newcastle ‘offer’ £34m for Brazilian with Magpies ‘yet to agree personal terms’ for £15m striker

William Osula and Vitor Roque have been linked with moves to St James' Park.

Newcastle United have made an offer for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque as they look to improve their forward line, according to reports.

The Geordies have already made four signings this summer with Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos all arriving in the first month of the transfer window.

Newcastle have also seen Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh depart for Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively but their next incoming may not be far away.

The Magpies are looking for a new forward this summer as they look to sign competition for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, with both players linked to other clubs.

And now reports in Spain claim Newcastle have ‘offered’ €40m (£34m) for Roque at Barcelona with the Magpies in a ‘battle’ against Lazio for his signature.

The Brazilian is ‘one of the protagonists’ of Barcelona’s summer recruitment drive as they look to raise funds to bring in some new signings before the end of August.

Barca boss Hansi Flick has ‘expressed his doubts about the qualities and level’ of the 19-year-old and ‘has recommended his sale’ this summer.

There had been interest from Saudi Arabia but the Brazilian has ‘no interest’ in leaving Europe and now he apparently has the option of joining Newcastle or Lazio.

The Magpies have ‘presented an initial offensive’ but Lazio remains his ‘most likely destination’ as the Serie A side have offered a deal worth around €50m.

A more likely option seems to be Will Osula from Sheffield United with Newcastle and the Blades agreeing a £10m fee with another £5m in potential add-ons.

However, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie insists that the Sheffield United player has not yet agreed personal terms with Newcastle.

Downie wrote on X: “A fee has been agreed in principle for William Osula to join Newcastle from Sheffield United. However the player has yet to agree personal terms. Only once personal terms are agreed will a medical be booked in.

“Not at that stage yet. Osula seen as potential no.3 striker behind Isak & Wilson — there’s a feeling he’s improved a lot in the last few months & has big headroom for improvement.”

Newcastle beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 earlier this week with a brace from Josh Murphy and further goals from Isak and Hall sealing the win.

Speaking after the match, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said of Isak: “I thought he was very, very good tonight.

“He was electric, looked like he was hungry for goals. I think his game can go up (another level). I think there are areas to improve. We’ll always find those percentages to try and add to his game.

“We work continuously with him, in partnership with him, really. We’ve got a really good relationship with him.

“We’re trying to find new ways to score more goals, or help the team in different ways. Really pleased with his application today.”