Newcastle ‘offered’ Barcelona ‘dispensable’ in swap deal to sell ‘obsession’ but Howe prefers teammate

According to reports, Newcastle United have been ‘offered’ a cash-plus-player swap deal by La Liga giants FC Barcelona for Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle have invested heavily in the transfer market since Saudi-backed PIF completed their takeover of the Premier League in 2021 and Guimaraes has been one of their best signings.

The Magpies invested around £40m to beat Premier League rivals in the race to land the Brazil international during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Guimaraes has 17 goals and 16 assists in his 106 appearances for Newcastle as he has established himself as a major fan favourite at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes to leave Newcastle United?

Despite this, Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere this summer as Newcastle need to offload one or two players to balance the books as they are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Newcastle have already brought in around £64m by selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, but Guimaraes is still attracting interest from elsewhere.

“I have a contract with Newcastle, I’m very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club. In short, I have a contract, I’m happy,” Guimaraes said.

“I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy. It’s obviously very nice to be associated with big clubs; it indicates that I’m performing well, but I’m not concerned about it, as I said, I’m happy at the club.”

However, Arsenal, Man City and PSG have been mooted as potential destinations for Guimaraes, while a report in Spain claims Barcelona are ‘obsessed’ with the midfielder.

It is noted that Newcastle have been in talks with Barcelona over signings with Ferran Torres and Raphinha mentioned as targets.

Newcastle boss Howe is said to be ‘more convinced’ by Raphinha, but Barcelona are looking to offload Torres – who is considered ‘dispensible’ – in a cash-plus-player swap deal for Guimaraes.

It is claimed that the offer would be worth around €65m (£55m) plus Torres and you’d have to think that would be rejected considering there was a £100m release clause in Guimaraes’ contract this summer.