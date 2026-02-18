Newcastle are reportedly ‘open to the sale’ of Nick Woltemade just 12 months on from signing him for a club-record £69m.

The German striker, who was on the radar of the likes of Bayern Munich, joined Newcastle last summer and looked to be an instant hit with four goals in his first five Premier League appearances.

Since then though, the goals have dried up and the German has scored just three more in his next 18 league games, seeing him dropped to the bench for key games like away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, following reports from Germany, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested Newcastle would be willing to sell their most expensive signing.

“My understanding is that in the summer, Newcastle and Woltemade will indeed hold some conversations to determine the best path forwards and that Newcastle are actually open to a sale,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“Newcastle are prepared to factor in the player’s perspective and any off-field acclimatisation as well and there could be a possibility of a departure during the summer.

“Newcastle are at least open to that scenario, even though they continue to feel that Woltemade has further room for improvement.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE ON F365

* Newcastle star has ‘got his sights on’ a transfer to Man Utd and will ‘be making that move’

* Guardiola wants £40m Newcastle man to fix ‘problem position’ as Man City plot ‘strong push’

* Man Utd ‘offering’ £100m to hijack Salah replacement at Liverpool from another Prem club

“But there will not be a willingness to make a significant loss because any departure will still have an impact on the club, even though as we head into the summer, Profit & Sustainability Rules are changing to Squad Cost Ratio and several clubs will have a little bit more financial rope to work with.”

As for who would be willing to buy him, that remains to be seen. After the move to Tyneside was completed last year, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “I congratulate Stuttgart, because they found an idiot who paid the money we didn’t want to pay in Munich.”

In recent weeks, Woltemade has withdrawn from the No.9 spot and is instead operating in the No.10 position, hinting at the club’s inability to work out how to most effectively use him.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe did though praise the player after he performed in that role most recently against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

“He arrived as an attacker really,” Howe, who is under a bit of pressure for his job, said.

“I knew his best work was done low on the pitch, coming deep to link play.

“One of the reasons we wanted to sign him was his technical ability, added with a lot of other strengths.

“Even when he’s played as a nine, we encouraged him to come deeper on the pitch.

“He started deeper on Saturday. I don’t think there’s a massive difference on the pitch but when he’s playing and starting deeper there’s a bigger defensive responsibility, and that’s where I have to give him particular praise. He understood what the team needed and the importance of the defensive aspect. I thought he was outstanding.”

“Delighted for him. Hopefully that makes him feel really good about himself and what the future can look like here.”

READ NEXT: How Mourinho ‘tried to comfort’ Vinicius Junior before leaving fans in ‘hysterics’ by ‘doing a Wenger’