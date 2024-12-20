According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Newcastle United have ‘overdue payments’ that they owe player agents, who have been ‘left in the dark’.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed its takeover of Newcastle United at the end of 2021, instantly making the Premier League team one of the richest clubs in the world.

The Magpies have subsequently spent significantly in the transfer market as they have gone from a side battling relegation to one that consistently competes for Europe.

However, in recent windows, Newcastle have been impacted by Profit and Sustainability rules as they have attempted to avoid a points deduction for breaching regulations.

Newcastle have not been able to spend as freely as they would like and they were also forced to sanction a couple of big-money sales in the summer to balance the books.

Now, a report from Ornstein for The Athletic reveals that ‘representatives of multiple Newcastle players have been left in the dark after fees the club owed them were not paid on time’.

It is noted that ‘agents should have received commission instalments in September and are still waiting’. while ‘no explanation was provided as to what is happening or when it will be resolved’.

The report also makes it clear that this is a ‘financial processing issue at ownership level rather than cash flow or a bigger complication and has not impacted regular wages’.

Ornstein has also explained why this is an ‘unusual’ situation.

‘Although paying agents late often occur across the industry, Newcastle’s case is unusually long and especially given it is a standard contractual obligation. ‘Image rights are slightly different in that an invoice must be sent and if it does not arrive promptly, that could cause a delay. ‘The club say deposits have now been made or are on the way and accept their communication should have been better. There are also player camps who have been unaffected or seen their situations rectified more quickly than others.’

Ornstein has pointed out why this situation has ‘created some confusion’.