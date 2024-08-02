Ornstein reveals Newcastle are eyeing ‘significant coup’ as the Magpies ‘open negotiations’ for PL star

Newcastle United are hoping to bring in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer with the Magpies opening talks, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Geordies have already signed Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos over the summer transfer window with Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh departing to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

But Newcastle are not done there with reports of a deal being almost done for Sheffield United striker Will Osula, while they are also looking to sign a new centre-back.

And Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, insists that Newcastle have now ‘opened negotiations’ for Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi, who played a starring role in England’s journey to the Euro 2024 final after Harry Maguire sustained an injury in the lead up to the tournament.

The journalist insisted on his X post that it would be a ‘significant coup’ for Newcastle if they could get the deal over the line.

Ornstein added:

‘He is high on the recruitment lists at a number of Europe’s biggest clubs — but Newcastle are the first to enter meaningful talks as they pursue what would be regarded a significant coup. ‘Palace received Newcastle’s approach this week and if agreements can be reached it will give Eddie Howe’s men a huge lift ahead of the new season. ‘They are working to bring in 20-year-old Sheffield United forward William Osula — but he may be viewed more as a developmental recruit, whereas Guehi would be an immediate starter and among the most notable deals of the window.’

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Arsenal are among the clubs that Guehi has been linked to, but former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham thinks the Red Devils should try and sign the centre-back.

Sheringham said recently: “After the way Marc Guehi played for England during the Euros, I’d quite happily see Manchester United go for him. I think he could be a star for the club over the next few years. He’s already got a lot of leadership qualities at a young age through his captaincy of Crystal Palace and he just seems assured in everything he does.

“That’s what United need at the back – leadership and composure. They played with far too many centre-back partnerships last season and you could tell there was no cohesion between the players and goalkeeper even towards the end of the season.

“Guehi was probably one of the standout performers for an England team that got to the final and one of the players that avoided criticism throughout, so he’s shown he can do it on the big stage, and there’s no bigger stage in English football than Manchester United.”