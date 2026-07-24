Newcastle are expected to go hardest for a Tottenham star this summer

Newcastle are expected two “outbid” the two other sides pushing to sign a Tottenham man who former Premier League scout Mick Brown believes is “top of the list.”

After Bergvall told Spurs he wanted to leave during the summer, he’s been linked with a number of clubs. Nottingham Forest have been one of the top names mentioned, having had a £45million bid turned down, something also true of the Magpies.

Brighton are also in the mix now, but Brown feels it’s Newcastle who are going to go hardest for the midfielder.

He told Football Insider: “Newcastle are the ones I’m really expected to push for Bergvall.

“They’ve had that first offer accepted [rejected], but they’ve got plenty of money in the bank now after their sales, so they’re not going to be deterred by any bidding war.

“They have to believe that they can win the race for players like Bergvall, they have to show ambition and can’t be afraid to spend big.

“I expect they will come in with a new offer for Bergvall, above what was offered before, and they’ll be prepared to outbid Nottingham Forest or whoever else wants him.

“Eddie Howe knows improving his midfield is going to be crucial after selling Sandro Tonali and maybe Bruno Guimaraes as well, and Bergvall is at the top of his list.

“So they’ll be confident they can get a deal done, and they’ll be ready to match whatever Tottenham’s demands are in their attempts to bring Bergvall in.”

Brighton leading race for Bergvall

But our friends at TEAMtalk have suggested its Brighton who are currently the side best placed to land Bergvall.

They are prepared to pay Tottenham’s near-£60million demands, likely to break their transfer record in the process.

Indeed, they see Bergvall as a priority target now, and are ready to blow away Forest to get him, with the Midlanders previously believed to be the main pursuer of the Swede.

For Newcastle to be able to land him, they’d have to match or go higher than what Brighton are willing to pay.

The Seagulls don’t seem to have any problems paying large sums, having already signed Luka Vuskovic for £46million this summer,.

But the Magpies have received £170million from Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali alone, and they could therefore make Bergvall theirs without making much of a dent.

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