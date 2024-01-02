Newcastle, PIF tipped to ‘sell’ one of £190m ‘crown jewels’ in ‘big decision’ amid Howe sack talk

According to reports, Newcastle United ‘could be forced to sell’ one of their key players in the summer to ease their Financial Fair Play issues.

The Premier League are currently going through their first significant sticky patch since Saudi-funded PIF completed their takeover towards the end of 2021.

The Magpies have lost seven of their last nine games across all competitions as they have been knocked out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup. They have also slipped to ninth in the Premier League and they are 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Newcastle have been seriously impacted by injuries of late but results will have to pick up soon as pressure is growing on Eddie Howe, who is the third favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Howe’s plans for this month’s January transfer window are being impacted by Newcastle’s ongoing FFP issues.

When asked by reporters whether he had been given assurances over further funds, Howe answered: “No, we haven’t had those assurances.

“I think it’s a difficult month, as we always say when January comes around. I apologise if I sound like I’m saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players.

“Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.”

TalkSPORT are now reporting that ‘Newcastle face being forced to cash in on one of their crown jewels to raise funds for summer signings’. The report adds.

‘Not only will this make it difficult for manager Eddie Howe to replenish his injury-hit squad in this transfer window, with Newcastle United mainly scouring the loan market for reinforcements, but also means they are potentially facing a big decision come the end of the season. ‘Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100million release clause in his contract, defender Sven Botman and striker Alexander Isak are the club’s most sellable assets at St James’ Park and none would be short of suitors not just in the Premier League but among Europe’s elite clubs. ‘It may be that Newcastle have to follow Aston Villa’s example when they cashed in on Jack Grealish to fund the squad rebuild that has turned Unai Emery’s men into surprise challengers at the top of the table.’

Along with Guimaraes, Isak (bought for £58m) and Botman (bought for £32m) are among Newcastle United’s top performers and it would be a major blow if they need to be ushered out of the door to free up funds.