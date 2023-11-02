Newcastle turn to ‘PIF umbrella’ as Howe ‘priority’ sees ‘sights set on’ two Saudi Pro League stars

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign Gabri Veiga or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in January.

Newcastle United want to sign Al-Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga or Al-Hilal’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in January, according to reports in Spain.

Both players moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window.

Veiga – who shocked us all by joining Al-Ahli despite interest from a host of top clubs across Europe – left Celta Vigo for €40million and has made nine appearances for his new club.

Milinkovic-Savic, meanwhile, was also linked with several Champions League clubs, but joined Al-Hilal from Lazio in a deal worth a reported €40m.

Newcastle were more strongly linked with Veiga as Eddie Howe looked for a creative midfield player.

Instead, he signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, but the Italian international has been suspended until next year due to betting offences.

Tonali’s absence means Howe is reportedly in the market for a new midfielder and it looks like Veiga and Milinkovic-Savic are on his radar.

Spanish outlet Fichajes run separate stories on both players, though both reports are pretty similar.

It is claimed that Newcastle want to bolster their midfield in January with Tonali out until 2024/25 and their ‘sights are set’ on Veiga.

Luckily for the Magpies, their owners, PIF, also own Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly, which ‘could pave the way’ for the signing of the Spaniard in the winter transfer window.

Financial Fair Play is expected to hold them back in January but as all three clubs are ‘under the PIF umbrella’, Newcastle should be able to arrange something.

Howe’s side have already ‘agreed to explore options in the Saudi Pro League’ after ‘turning to PIF’, though competition for Veiga’s signature is expected to be ‘fierce’.

On Milinkovic-Savic, the Spanish outlet says the Serbian international is ‘one of the top targets’ ahead of the January window.

Indeed, a new midfielder is a ‘priority’ and the former Lazio midfielder is viewed as ‘an effective replacement’.

Fichajes actually discuss a loan move in the story about Milinkovic-Savic and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and PIF-owned, Ruben Neves and N’Golo Kante all get a mention. Veiga does not for some reason.

Ex-Wolves captain Neves ‘has shown a willingness to join Newcastle temporarily’ with Howe ‘keeping a close eye on’ Milinkovic-Savic’s situation in Saudi Arabia.

This was quite amusing so it felt important to include. The Veiga report states:

‘Gabri Veiga’s future and his possible return to European football with Newcastle United is a story that will continue to unfold in the coming weeks as the club address his midfield needs and look to reach an agreement with Al-Ahli and PIF.’

Meanwhile, Fichajes say in the Milinkovic-Savic report:

‘The future of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and his potential move to Newcastle United is a story that is sure to continue to unfold in the coming weeks as the club address his midfield needs and look to reach an agreement with PIF and Al Hilal.’

