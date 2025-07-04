Newcastle ‘plan to accept’ £80m bid from Man City for key star with Howe ‘devastated’ at transfer

Newcastle United are ready to ‘consider’ accepting a bid of £80m or more for Tino Livramento from Man City this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies had a brilliant season in 2024/25 with Eddie Howe guiding Newcastle to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League, and a League Cup trophy.

But Newcastle have struggled to get any deals over the line this summer with the Magpies losing out to rival clubs, while a number of their best players are of interest to sides in the Premier League and Europe.

Livramento had a great season for the Geordies and has been attracting interest from Man City with Football Insider now claiming that Newcastle ‘plan to accept’ a bid of £80m or more for the England international this summer.

The website’s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s a difficult deal for City to do. It’s no surprise he is pretty high up on Manchester City’s wanted list for right-back.

“Livramento is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, he proved that with Newcastle last season when he was outstanding for them.

“He’s been a key man for Eddie Howe’s team and had a good summer with England’s Under-21s. I don’t think Newcastle will be entertaining any offers for him unless it’s astronomical money.

“They’re probably looking at around £80million to even consider selling Livramento. Newcastle, with Champions League football, are looking to build on their success and keep hold of their best players, so they won’t be welcoming any interest from Man City.”

It comes after former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – claimed that Newcastle would only accept a “crazy offer” for Livramento.

Brown said: “They’re finding it difficult in the market so far. For whatever reason, they’re struggling to bring in their top targets.

“That makes it even more important for Eddie Howe to keep hold of their best players, and that’s what they will be wanting to do.By retaining those players, it might help to recruit new faces to come and join them.

“There’s been the talk about Livramento going to Man City, but they won’t let that happen. They are determined to keep their younger players especially, and they want to be seen to be doing everything they can to keep him at the club.

“Unless somebody makes a crazy offer for him, they have no intention of letting him go. Plus, for what it’s worth, I wouldn’t expect anybody to make the kind of offer they’d want.”

One player Newcastle lost out on this summer was Joao Pedro, who joined Chelsea earlier this week, with Magpies boss Howe said to be “devastated”.

O’Rourke added: “Eddie Howe says [that] when they do try and sign players in transfer windows, there’s a Newcastle tax included on the price tags of some of these players.

“That’s what he finds frustrating and I’m told he is personally devastated to miss out on Pedro – clubs know what kind of money Newcastle have got, [so] they always bump up the price tag and they’re not able to get these deals over the line.”

