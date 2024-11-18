According to reports, Newcastle United have made Paul Pogba their ‘main target’ and two Premier League clubs ‘want’ to sign the France international.

Last week, Juventus revealed Pogba would leave the Serie A giants on November 30 after all parties agreed a contract termination.

In a statement, Juventus said: “The club wishes Paul the very best for his professional future.

Pogba added: “It has been a privilege to pull on the shirt of the Bianconeri and to share so many special moments together. I cherish the memories we made. They live on.

“Even in the most difficult moments over the past year, your support was crucial and I want to thank Juve fans around the world for their compassion.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and to stepping out on the pitch with my next club.”

Following a rollercoaster spell at Man Utd, Pogba returned to Juventus on a free transfer during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The experienced midfielder’s second stint at Juventus has been disastrous. He missed most of his debut season with a serious knee injury and earlier this year, he was given a four-year ban for failing a drug test.

Pogba appealed this verdict after non-endogenous testosterone was found in his system and he was successful as his ban was reduced to 18 months. He can resume training in January and return to action in March.

Ahead of his Juventus exit, Pogba is being linked with a return to the Premier League and a report in Spain claims Newcastle United and West Ham ‘want’ to sign him.

‘Pogba is the main target of two Premier League clubs: Newcastle United and West Ham United. ‘Both Newcastle and West Ham are willing to take a risk on signing him, confident that, after his ban was reduced from four years to 18 months, Pogba will be able to return in early 2025 and become a key part of their respective projects.’

Man Utd have been urged to make a move to re-sign Pogba, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that he will not be returning to Old Trafford.

He said: “Reports of Paul Pogba set to train at Manchester United’s Carrington are not true.

“Pogba is not planning to train at any club as he’s working in Miami on [a] daily basis.

“As soon as he signs for [a] new club, Paul will be ready to go and train there.

“No contacts with United.”