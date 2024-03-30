Newcastle points deduction? Ex-CEO reveals Howe’s side are ‘right on edge of FFP’ breach

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has revealed that Premier League club Newcastle United “are right on the edge of the FFP regulations”.

Newcastle were bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in October 2021 and have spent around £370million on new players since then.

Newcastle expulsion?!

They have not been able to splash the cash as much as they would have liked due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

However, despite a relatively conservative approach in the transfer market, the Magpies are still walking a financial tightrope, according to Wyness.

There has been a lot of talk about Manchester City and Chelsea being demoted, while Nottingham Forest and Everton have both been deducted points this season.

Newcastle announced a £73.4million loss for the 2022/23 earlier this year, a little under £3m more than in the previous campaign.

Speaking on the Football Insider Insider Track podcast, Wyness claimed that Newcastle are close to breaking financial rules but are not expected to be deducted points or demoted.

He said: “I think Newcastle are right on the edge of the FFP regulations.

“I believe they’re going to be just about okay.

“Newcastle should have done better commercially in the last year, especially since they were in the Champions League.

“They could have been more aggressive with sponsorship and other revenue streams.

“Nevertheless, I believe they’ll be okay.

“There is always going to be a turnover of players as the new owners go through the phases of taking them up the league.

“Trying to keep them up the top of the league is another phase in itself.”

Howe hates FFP!

Speaking in January, Magpies boss Eddie Howe bemoaned financial fair play, with the former Bournemouth head coach eager to bolster his squad in the winter transfer window.

“In an ideal world, given the freedom to act we would have brought players in already,” Howe said.

“But we’re not in that situation – as Darren [Eales, Newcastle CEO] alluded to on Thursday, Financial Fair Play is a problem for us, and we’re having to navigate round that.

“That’s the position we’re in. When does it become a problem? It’s already one, but we’re trying to manage through it.”

