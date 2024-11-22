According to reports, Newcastle United are in ‘pole position’ and ahead of five Premier League clubs in the race to sign Hertha Berlin starlet Ibrahim Maza.

The Magpies endured a difficult summer transfer window as they were impacted by Profit and Sustainability rules.

Newcastle had to sell one or two valuable assets to balance the books and avoid a points deduction. After Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak were linked with exits, Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sold to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Eddie Howe‘s side also failed to acquire their top targets as they missed out on Michael Olise and Marc Guehi from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Despite this, Newcastle’s form picked up before the international break as they won three games in a row across all competitions.

Newcastle’s focus will soon switch to the January transfer window and they are reportedly well-placed to sign Maza.

The 18-year-old – who is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and left winger – has made a superb start to the 2024/25 campaign, grabbing four goals and two assists in his 14 appearances.

A report from Caught Offside claims Newcastle are ‘in pole position’ to sign Maza, who is available at a ‘bargain price’.

‘The club have a long-held interest in Hertha Berlin’s 18-year-old Algerian, Ibrahim Maza, however, his price had previously been a prohibitive one. ‘Now sources have advanced that Hertha have reduced Maza’s asking price to €20m as they intend to cash in, in the new year. Moreover, opening offers as low as €13m are expected to get the ball rolling. ‘Though Newcastle face competition from Premier League rivals Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Ham United and Brentford, scouts from the Magpies have been following Maza’s progression closely and were also the only club of those named that sent scouts to the recent match that Hertha played against Darmstadt.’

While Maza could join Newcastle, a report from The Boot Room claims three players ‘could leave in January’ as Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson may move elsewhere.