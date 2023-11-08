Newcastle potentially affected by Premier League ‘vote to ban loan deals between associated clubs’

Premier League clubs will vote on a proposal to ban loan transfers between associated clubs in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle United would be unable to loan players from Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli if the ban is brought into place.

The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein reports that at the next shareholders’ meeting on November 21, Premier League sides will vote to ‘fast-track a ban on loan moves for players between associated clubs’ in the winter window.

The ban has been ‘recommended’ as a ‘temporary measure to protect the integrity of the competition and allow time to agree a longer-term solution’.

The vote will take place amid ‘a wider ongoing discussion about associated party transactions, including front-of-shirt sponsorship’.

There are ‘growing concerns’ throughout the Premier League with a temporary solution on the cards if a two-thirds majority (14 clubs) vote in favour of the ban.

Furthermore, some teams are eager to put a stop to all transfers – permanent deals included – between associated clubs, like Newcastle and the four aforementioned Saudi Pro League outfits, with a desire to cover both annual transfer windows.

The Premier League defines a related party as “material influence over the club or (being) an entity in the same group of companies as the club” and Newcastle are not the only Premier League side this applies to, but also Chelsea and Manchester City, who also operate in a multi-club system.

Newcastle are being used as the main example because of their transfer links to Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves.

Eddie Howe’s side are believed to be interested in signing the former Wolves captain in January with summer signing Sandro Tonali suspended until next season after breaching rules on gambling.

The Athletic report says this vote is not taking place to specifically block Newcastle from signing Neves from Al Hilal, who are also majority-owned by PIF.

Neves certainly would be a great replacement for Tonali if that is who the Magpies want to sign, but if the ban is approved, there are plenty of options out there.

One player they are believed to be interested in signing is Liverpool-linked Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who has revealed this week why he decided against a summer transfer.

Thuram told Get France Football News: “I think I’ve started the season well. The team has, of course, had a very good start to the season. I have developed aspects of my game.

“Regarding what happened in the transfer window, I decided to stay. I wanted to continue to progress at Nice, and progress as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right and centre.

“It shows I’m doing the right things. But, as I said, I knew I wanted to stay here.”

