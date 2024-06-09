Aaron Ramsdale with James Trafford during a pre-match warm-up at Wembley

Newcastle United have made Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford their ‘priority’ signing this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Trafford joined Burnley from Manchester City last summer and was given the No. 1 shirt by Vincent Kompany despite a great Championship campaign from Arijanet Muric.

The young shot-stopper failed to impress and lost the Clarets more points than he won as they suffered relegation back down to the second tier.

Despite a below-par campaign, Trafford has been linked with a summer transfer.

Newcastle have been strongly linked in recent weeks and reportedly made a bid worth £16million to sign him. Reports suggest Burnley want at least £20m for the 21-year-old.

The Magpies are in the market for a new goalkeeper and have also been linked with Arsenal No.2 Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

They are reluctant to meet either club’s asking prices, both believed to be over £30m, and have instead turned their attention to Trafford.

Newcastle ‘priority’ valued at £30m

However, it has been reported by The Sun that the Clarets want £30m for their goalkeeper ‘as Newcastle and Chelsea chase’ him.

As already touched on, it has been reported that Newcastle have already made a bid worth £16m but this report says they are currently ‘considering a bid’.

Unfortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, Burnley ‘will ask for double the fee they paid Man City a year ago to make Blues and Newcastle think again’.

Chelsea are willing to pay ‘around £20m’ to land Trafford as new head coach Enzo Maresca views him as ‘their long-term No. 1 target’.

Newcastle, meanwhile, ‘were hoping to pay less’ having learned ‘other potential targets are also wildly priced’.

This includes the aforementioned Ramsdale, with Arsenal asking for a whopping £50m – £40m plus add-ons, to be more specific.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Howe has made Trafford a ‘priority’ signing as he looks to find some fierce competition for current first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Romano mentions Ramsdale and Mamardashvili, noting that Newcastle are preparing to ‘enter club-to-club talks with Burnley’.

The Italian wrote for CaughtOffside:

‘Burnley’s James Trafford is a priority for Eddie Howe as the Newcastle manager looks to add to his goalkeeper position this summer. The Magpies also like Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili but both are considered too expensive. The 21-year-old would provide competition for Nick Pope, who missed a lot of the season through injury. I’ve no news on Liverpool and Chelsea being interested in Trafford despite the Premier League giants being linked to the Burnley goalkeeper. Newcastle will now enter club-to-club talks with Burnley, so let’s see how it goes. Whatever fee they agree on for the England star, Man City will receive 20% of any future sale.’

More: Newcastle | Newcastle players reassigned due to FFP | Every Premier League transfer this summer