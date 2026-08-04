Newcastle are making progress in attempts to sign a Manchester United midfield target who will serve as the direct replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who is heading to Arsenal, according to reports.

Much has been reported on Guimaraes over the past few weeks, with sources and journalists in the industry having a hard time agreeing on what has or has not happened.

A few things are confirmed by all, such as Guimaraes wants to join Arsenal, and a full agreement on personal terms has been sealed.

On Monday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that while a club-to-club agreement is NOT yet in place, one is very, very close to being finalised.

However, ESPN Brasil reported over the weekend that Arsenal and Newcastle have already agreed a fee – £70m plus £10m in add-ons.

A follow-up from the same outlet on Monday doubled down on those claims, and suggested the reason Newcastle are denying any such agreement exists is because they want a replacement signed, or at the very least lined up, before Guimaraes goes.

And according to a fresh update from L’Equipe, Arsenal and Newcastle have agreed a deal for Guimaraes’ transfer.

With the Brazilian now on course to join the Premier League champions, Newcastle are stepping up efforts to sign his successor, and they’ve made progress in that regard.

Newcastle to sell Bruno Guimaraes and sign Felix Nmecha?

L’Equipe stated: ‘The agreement between Arsenal and Newcastle for the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes, reported by L’Équipe for €90 million excluding bonuses, has accelerated negotiations on another matter.

‘The English club’s management is now making progress in bringing in a replacement for the Brazilian.

‘For several weeks, a clear target has been identified: Felix Nmecha (25 years old), under contract with Dortmund until 2030.

‘The German international (12 caps), who also holds English citizenship, is considered the ideal candidate to bolster the Magpies’ midfield, already strengthened by the signing of Aladji Bamba from Monaco (€41.5 million including €6 million in bonuses).

‘The financial details of the negotiations between Newcastle and Dortmund have not been disclosed, but the English club is already aware of all of the German side’s demands in this matter.’

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Nmecha has been identified as an option to round out the midfield overhaul at Manchester United.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler and journalist Graeme Bailey are just two of many more to have confirmed Man Utd have looked into a move for the Germany international.

But with Newcastle now reportedly making progress in their quest to bring Nmecha to St. James’ Park, yet another midfielder may soon be removed from Man Utd’s shortlist.

Others Man Utd explored moves for this summer but were denied signing include Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes (both Tottenham) and Aurelien Tchouameni (signed new contract at Real Madrid).

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