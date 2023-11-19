Newcastle pull out of race for Serie A star amid FFP fears; could be a major boost for Liverpool

Newcastle have reportedly ‘taken a step back’ in their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Eddie Howe is determined to bring in a new centre-mid in January to provide cover for Sandro Tonali, who is suspended from football for 10 months due to betting breaches.

Several players have been linked with Newcastle in recent weeks, including out-of-favour Man City star Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Koopmeiners has also emerged as a target for the Magpies. He is considered to be one of the best midfielders in Serie A and has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

The Netherlands international joined Atalanta in 2021. He has made 93 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 17 goals and making 10 assists in the process.

One of the most impressive things about Koopmeiners is his versatility. He has the ability to play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder – something that his many suitors are keen to acquire.

It’s thought that Newcastle would prefer to bring in someone on loan rather than a permanent deal to help them comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (formerly Financial Fair Play).

It seems very unlikely that Atalanta would be willing to loan out one of their most important players, however, so Newcastle may have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Atalanta will only consider bids in excess of £55m for Koopmeiners in the January transfer window.

As a result, Newcastle reportedly ‘appear to be slowing down’ in their attempts to sign the talented Dutchman.

It’s claimed they are facing ‘significant obstacles’ in their desire to strengthen their midfield in January. One of them is the ‘possibility of breaching Financial Fair Play rules’ – and this is ‘influencing Newcastle’s transfer business.’

It’s no surprise to see the Magpies taking a cautious approach with regards to FFP after Everton were docked an unprecedented 10 points after being found guilty of a breach.

As mentioned, Liverpool are interested in signing Koopmeiners, while Juventus and Inter Milan are also in the race for his signature.

With Newcastle now unlikely to come in for the midfielder, Liverpool could have a greater chance of signing him this winter.

