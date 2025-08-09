According to reports, Newcastle United will ‘raise their offer today’ as they look to close a deal for one of their leading transfer targets.

Newcastle are enduring a woeful summer transfer window as Premier League rivals have beaten them in the race to sign several targets, including Benjamin Sesko, James Trafford, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

This means the Magpies have only managed to secure two notable signings in this window, with deals struck to secure Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale from Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

In a further blow, Eddie Howe’s side face losing Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool as Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday that the striker has no intention to sign a new contract beyond 2028.

With Isak intent on an exit, Newcastle are scouring the market for potential replacements and David Ornstein has revealed a new target on their ‘small’ list of options.

The Magpies also remain in the market for a centre-back and have turned to AC Milan star Malick Thiaw as they have struggled to come to terms with Crystal Palace over England international Marc Guehi.

Earlier this week, German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed Thiaw already has a ‘full verbal agreement’ with Newcastle.

He said on X: ‘Newcastle have reached a full verbal agreement with Malick Thiaw on a contract until 2029! /@berger_pj

‘Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, but Massimiliano Allegri is keen to keep him. The latest offer stood at €30 million. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are monitoring the situation. #NUFC’.

This leaves Newcastle needing to agree on a fee with AC Milan, with a recent report claiming they are holding out for €35m.

Now, Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio claims Newcastle ‘continue to push for Thiaw’ and will improved their offer ‘today’.

He added:

‘Newcastle are pushing for Malick Thiaw. The Bianconeri will raise their offer to Milan today, August 9, after the Rossoneri refused to accept their initial offer of €30 million. ‘The German defender’s desire could be decisive. If the former Schalke 04 player were to push for a move to the Premier League, then Milan would seriously consider selling him for the first time.’

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Newcastle have also made a move to sign Barcelona star Ferran Torres, with the Magpies and Tottenham seeing a ‘bombshell offer’ rejected by the Spanish giants.