Newcastle reach ‘100%’ decision on sacking Jaissle as club now ‘make contact’ with ex-Liverpool manager

According to reports, Newcastle United have ‘made contact’ with former Liverpool boss Arne Slot over replacing head coach Matthias Jaissle.

Highly-rated coach Jaissle replaced Eddie Howe at Newcastle in this summer’s transfer window.

Jaissle initially had a strong start at Newcastle, but their performances and results have been poor over the past few weeks.

After Monday’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton, the Magpies have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Since Monday’s match, a report from The Telegraph claimed there are some internal concerns about Jaissle, but the squad feel another factor explains their poor start to the new season.

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The report explained:

‘Jaissle is generally well liked by Newcastle’s players and is said to be collaborative in his approach, but the 38-year-old is yet to adjust his methods to help the team pick up points. ‘There is no overriding desire within the Newcastle dressing-room for a change of head coach and players accept responsibility for below-par performances. But there is a belief they have been left hamstrung by the club’s recruitment and that changes to Jaissle’s set-up could benefit them.’

Newcastle United turn to Arne Slot as a possible replacement for Matthias Jaissle – report

Despite this, a new report from insider Indykaila boldly claims Newcastle are considering Slot to replace Jaissle following his exit from Liverpool at the end of last season, but there is an issue to overcome.

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The report claims: ‘Exclusive: Newcastle United have held an emergency meeting to discuss the future of head coach Matthias Jaissle.

‘Sources indicate the club is actively exploring a change in the dugout and has made contact with former Liverpool manager Arne Slot regarding the role. Convincing Slot to take the job is understood to be a significant challenge, though the club remains hopeful.’

However, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Newcastle’s hierarchy have made the ‘100% decision’ to back Jaissle heading into the January transfer window.

The report explains: ‘Sources insist the Magpies’ hierarchy has absolutely no intention of making a knee-jerk decision over Jaissle and remain fully committed to supporting him, including with further investment in the January transfer window. ‘Sporting director Ross Wilson personally identified Jaissle as the man to succeed Eddie Howe in the summer and played a leading role in shaping the club’s recruitment strategy ahead of the new campaign. Wilson remains behind the 38-year-old German 100%.’

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