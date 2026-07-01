Newcastle reach decision on accepting £90m Tottenham bid for Sandro Tonali

Tottenham have launched a gigantic club-record bid worth around £90m for Sandro Tonali, and sources have outlined whether Newcastle will say yes.

Tottenham are breaking their transfer record for Mateus Fernandes, though at £85m, the Portuguese won’t hold the honour for long.

Spurs are striving to go even bigger for Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali. Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk broke news earlier this week of Tottenham and the Italian ironing out personal terms.

If completing the switch, Tonali would pocket just under £300,000-a-week when factoring in bonuses.

With that aspect of the deal sealed, it’s up to Tottenham to put monster money on the table, just as they did when blowing Manchester United away for Fernandes.

An initial offer of £75m was predictably turned down by Newcastle. But on Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed Spurs have thundered back in with a bid understood to be worth roughly £90m.

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Tottenham launch club-record £90m bid for Sandro Tonali

Gianluca Di Marzio was among the first to break the news, declaring: ‘Sandro Tonali has never been so close to joining Tottenham.’

He added: ‘Newcastle’s final response to Spurs’ latest offer, slightly above €100 million, is now awaited.’

€100m currently equates to £86m, and according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook and trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, the Spurs bid is actually up towards £90m.

Jacobs explained on X: ‘Spurs have made a new bid for Sandro Tonali worth around £90m.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropped a hint Spurs might see their club-record offer met with a yes from Newcastle.

Also reporting on X, he posted a simple tweet responding to the news containing three emojis.

When quote-tweeting his original post that broke news of Tottenham entering the race for Tonali, he posted an eyes emoji, a fire emoji, and a white circle to symbolise Tottenham.

But according to both Crook and Jacobs, Newcastle are NOT expected to accept Tottenham’s £90m bid.

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Newcastle holding out for £100m

Instead, both reporters claimed Eddie Howe’s side are holding firm on their £100m valuation, and thus the onus is now on Tottenham to return with a more suitable third bid.

‘New #THFC bid in for Sandro Tonali worth around £90m. #NUFC still likely to hold out for more,’ wrote Crook.

Jacobs added: ‘Newcastle hoping for £100m. Talks between clubs continue. Spurs remain optimistic.’

Spurs and Newcastle have also met in the middle regarding the future of Archie Gray.

Newcastle saw a bid for the 20-year-old midfielder knocked back on Wednesday, with Tottenham obviously believing Gray would represent a worthy successor to Tonali if he does take flight.

According to Romano, that story won’t end there, with Newcastle remaining interested in Gray despite their opening offer being rejected.