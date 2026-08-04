Newcastle reach decision on selling Lewis Hall to Man Utd for £60m

Lewis Hall has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

A reliable report has revealed whether or not Newcastle will sell Lewis Hall to Manchester United this summer.

It’s been a painful off-season for the Magpies so far, with Eddie Howe walking away and two of the club’s best players sold.

Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona for £69m, while Tottenham broke their transfer record when making Sandro Tonali the first £100m player in their history.

Bruno Guimaraes remains on course to depart next, with the latest out of his native Brazil insisting a club-to-club agreement has been struck.

The alarming talent drain at St. James’ Park could get even worse if Man Utd have their way.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back and it’s no secret Lewis Hall is their No 1 target.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed as much, while trusted Man Utd reporter, Andy Mitten, recently claimed Hall is open to making the switch to Old Trafford.

Hall is valued by Newcastle at £60m, and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk recently brought news of Man Utd readying an opening bid.

With speculation around Hall and his future at fever pitch, The Athletic have provided a fresh update, and mercifully for those of a Newcastle persuasion, the Magpies’ hierarchy are finally ready to declare enough is enough and say no.

Newcastle insisting they won’t sell Lewis Hall

They stated: ‘Lewis Hall is well liked [by Man Utd], but a deal looks highly complicated.

‘Sources say Newcastle are now privately insisting the 21-year-old will not leave.

‘Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, while Arsenal are pursuing Bruno Guimaraes, their captain.’

Of course, what Newcastle say in private and what they actually do in public are sometimes very different things.

Hall wouldn’t be the first player the club have briefed will stay, only to then change clubs a matter of weeks later.

But with such big fees banked from the Gordon and Tonali sales, and Guimaraes next to go for another lucrative number, Newcastle look to have finally put their foot down and intend to deny Man Utd in their efforts to sign Hall.

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Man Utd could sign Spanish alternative

If Hall does stay put, recent reports from Spain claimed Man Utd could turn to Racing Santander’s 19-year-old left-back, Jorge Salinas.

Salinas is being courted by Barcelona who have held talks over the defender’s signing.

However, Barca aren’t prepared to trigger Salinas’ release clause, which is understood to be worth €16m. Instead, the Catalonian giants only wish to pay €6m plus €2m in add-ons.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are reportedly willing to activate that €16m clause, and if they do, all eyes will be on whether they can convince the player to leave Spain and move to England.

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