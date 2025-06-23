Newcastle United are back in for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, with Eddie Howe once again pushing to bring the Sweden international to St James’ Park.

Newcastle saw a deadline day bid for Elanga rejected last summer but remain admirers of the 23-year-old, who impressed under Nuno Espirito Santo with five goals and nine assists in his debut season at the City Ground.

Elanga is not expected to come cheap. Forest are under no pressure to sell and have placed a valuation north of £50 million on the player, who is under contract until 2028. Their stance remains that he is not for sale unless a significant bid is made.

Speaking on international duty earlier this month, Elanga responded to the speculation with a measured stance.

“There is a lot of talk,” he said. “I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match.

“In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.

“I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match, I just keep my focus and what I can control. That’s what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action. That’s what I can do.”

The chance to play Champions League football is believed to be a key factor in Elanga’s thinking. He is also said to be monitoring Newcastle’s pursuit of Brighton forward Joao Pedro, who is attracting interest from Chelsea.

Forest sources have reportedly downplayed the idea of a swap deal, but Newcastle are exploring ways to bring the price down. One option being considered is offering Harvey Barnes as part of the deal, according to our pals at TEAMtalk.

Barnes is admired by Forest and could act as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash proposal. The winger earned just 17 starts and averaged 53 minutes last season but remains highly rated, with Aston Villa also keeping tabs on his situation.

Eddie Howe has previously spoken highly of Barnes and explained the challenges of fitting him into the system.

“We’ve really tried to focus on Harvey’s game and his training and try to see it as an opportunity to improve him while he’s out of the team,” Howe said.

“We probably didn’t have the balance of the side right early season. We were trying players in different positions. We probably didn’t have the right outcome then.”

Whether Forest entertains the idea remains to be seen, but Newcastle’s interest in Elanga has not gone away.