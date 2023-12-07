Newcastle ‘ready’ to match €25m valuation of Serie A sensation being chased by Crystal Palace

Newcastle are reportedly leading the race for Juventus youngster Matias Soule, who is also considered to be a key target for Crystal Palace.

The talented 20-year-old is currently on loan with Frosinone, where he has put in some excellent performances that have caught the attention of top clubs.

Soule, who can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder, has made 12 Serie A appearances so far this season, scoring an impressive six goals and laying on one assist.

As noted by Football365, both Newcastle and Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on the Argentina under-20 international.

Initially it was thought that Juventus wouldn’t be willing to let Soule go, but reports from Italy now suggest that they could recall him from his loan and sell him in January.

According to JuveLive, Juventus are looking to raise funds for the winter window. Their director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is said to be considering an ‘extreme solution’ – selling one of the Italian club’s top young players.

The report claims that the Old Lady are ‘ready to make a great sacrifice’ and would accept an offer in the region of €25m (approx. £21.4m) for Soule in January.

JuveLive add that there are two clubs ‘prepared to meet Juventus’ valuation’ and they are Crystal Palace, and ‘above all, Newcastle.’

Giuntoli can reportedly ‘no longer hold Soule back’ and Eddie Howe’s team are ‘waiting for nothing more than a nod’ from the Juventus chief before making their move.

Newcastle brought in some excellent youngsters during the summer as Howe aims to develop a squad that can compete at the highest level for years to come.

Soule could provide healthy competition for the likes of Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and the currently injured Harvey Barnes.

The Argentinian would also give Newcastle a new option for the number 10 role – a position they do not have a lot of cover for as it stands.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Magpies do match Soule’s €25m price tag in January, as JuveLive’s report suggests.

If they don’t, Crystal Palace are poised to make their move for Soule. As it stands, a winter move to the Premier League is looking likely for the classy attacker.

