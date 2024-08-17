Newcastle ‘record offer rejected’ amid fresh ‘compromise’ claim with Chelsea ‘alternative’ identified

According to reports, Crystal Palace have ‘rejected’ Newcastle United’s latest offer for England international Marc Guehi, who is their top target.

The Magpies are expected to be busy in the transfer market before the summer window closes at the end of this month.

One of their priorities is to sign a new centre-back and Guehi has emerged as their top target after he shone for England at Euro 2024.

The centre-back is under contract until 2026 so Crystal Palace can demand a huge fee for their prized asset. It is being widely reported that they want around £65m.

Earlier this week, it was claimed Newcastle are ‘close to a breakthrough’ after submitting a fourth bid for Guehi, in a move which ‘could eclipse their £63m deal to sign Alexander Isak’.

However, a report from the I says Newcastle have had a ‘record offer rejected’ and this has forced them to ‘consider their options’.

While Newcastle have been ‘souring alternatives this week’, the report claims there a ‘compromise’ could be agreed with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

‘Newcastle United are considering their transfer options with Crystal Palace sticking to their flat £65m upfront valuation of England defender Marc Guehi. ‘A fourth offer – which i understands would have represented a club record deal for the Magpies – was tabled for Guehi by Newcastle in the last 24 hours but sources suggest it has been rejected. ‘Newcastle have been sourcing alternatives this week – both Premier League centre-backs and overseas options – and may now move on to other targets. Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is understood to be one such alternative. ‘However, it is understood they have not walked away from talks yet, which suggests a compromise may yet be found.’

Chelsea academy product Chalobah impressed for his boyhood club during last season’s run-in, but they are looking to offload him this month.

TalkSPORT are also of the understanding that Newcastle are considering Chalobah as an alternative option.

‘talkSPORT understands that Palace are still seeking more money. ‘That is despite Newcastle thought to have matched the south London outfit’s valuation of Guehi. ‘And this could see the Toon to explore alternative options – which includes Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah – with boss Eddie Howe determined to sign a new central defender.’

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has encouraged Newcastle to “step away” from the race to sign Guehi this summer.

“I do think he’s a very good player. (But) I think there are limits. And I’m just wondering, this bravado – you know, there’s going to have to be a limit to what they can pay,” Keown said.

“I think they should step away at this point.”