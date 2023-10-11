Newcastle ‘refuse to go crazy’ for Man Utd and Liverpool target; two Reds to leave?

Newcastle United have dropped out of the race for Sporting Lisbon centre-half Goncalo Inacio while two Manchester United players could leave…

MAN UTD AND LIVERPOOL HEAD TO HEAD

Newcastle United have dropped out of the race for Sporting Lisbon centre-half Goncalo Inacio because they are ‘refusing to go crazy’ and meet his £52m release clause, according to Radio Renascenca in Portugal. They are also said to be concerned that the 22-year-old has not quite kicked on as expected over the last year.

They are said to be concerned about paying £50m-plus for a centre-half who would not get in the team ahead of Sven Botman.

This comes on the back of interest from Manchester United – as declared by Fabrizio Romano, who says that United have added him to a list that also includes Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba – and long-standing interest from Liverpool, who are said to be leading the race for the Portuguese centre-back.

MARTIAL DOES NOT MATTER

‘Anthony Martial is not keen to continue in a backup role at Man United as his contract reaches a conclusion,’ says Football Insider, to which we wonder why this is a ‘major update’ because we just assumed the Frenchman would leave when his contract reaches a conclusion, as it would be obvious that he is not needed or wanted at Manchester United.

There has been zero talk of offering the Frenchman a new contract after a summer when he was replaced by Rasmus Hojlund and reduced to a bench role in all but the Carabao Cup.

SANCHO WANTS OUT IN JANUARY

‘Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is willing to consider a move in January, according to an insider, but would prefer a loan deal so he can “reevaluate” his position in the summer,’ says The i, who mention Borussia Dortmund and Juventus as possible suitors.

“There is no relationship between Jadon and Ten Hag,” an insider close to Sancho told i. “They have barely spoken since the incident and Jadon is still training with the academy players. He has no involvement with the first team.” His fitness is described as “not good” so he would need to make changes if he were to join another top-tier club in January.

HAALAND DEAL ON CARDS

We could ask why Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport are the ones with the scoop on the future of a Norwegian striker in England who is attracting interest from Spanish clubs but that would be churlish.

This is the gossip column so we will merely bring you the gossip that Manchester City would to renegotiate Haaland’s contract and remove the release clause that is of interest to both Real Madrid and Barcelona. How high will the wages have to go to remove that escape clause that would take him to La Liga?