Newcastle ‘reject official bid’ from Liverpool for Isak as Romano claims deal ‘not guaranteed’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Newcastle United have turned down a first official offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak.

The Reds have been very active in the summer transfer market already with four big-name arrivals in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

But Liverpool are unlikely to be done there with rumours that they could buy a new centre-back and look to get a British transfer record deal over the line for Newcastle striker Isak.

The Swede has only recently been a potential realistic option over the last week after widespread reports revealed that he has told Newcastle he wants to leave St James’ Park.

Liverpool had been biding their time before making an official offer with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing earlier this week that he reckons a deal is now 60 per cent on.

Romano told DAZN Football: “For Alexander Isak, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, it’s at 60 per cent. It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do, 40 per cent to go before we can say Isak is going to be a Liverpool player.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd score highly, Newcastle slammed in 25/26 Premier League away and third kit rankings

“But Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for this deal. Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago.

“Liverpool are prepared to make a Premier League record-breaking bid for the 25-year-old, but are waiting for Newcastle to give the green light.”

But now The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that Newcastle have ‘rejected official bid’ from Liverpool for Isak despite the Sweden international keen to leave St James’ Park.

Before transfer expert Romano revealed that their first offer was ‘worth £120m package plus add-ons’ with Newcastle insisting on finding a replacement before selling to Liverpool.

MORE ALEXANDER ISAK COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool open ‘talks’ with Newcastle over Isak as ‘progress’ and ‘very positive’ Reds boost revealed

👉 Newcastle ‘better off’ after Alexander Isak swap with Liverpool as ‘talks progressing well’

👉 How Aston Villa’s ‘serious’ interest in RB Leipzig star could see Liverpool land Isak in great news for Amorim

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool opening bid for Alexander Isak was worth £120m package plus add-ons. Newcastle rejected as they won’t open doors at least until finding a replacement… and it’s not guaranteed, at this stage. Isak insists with Newcastle on his clear desire to join Liverpool.’

Football finance expert Stefan Borson insisted earlier this week that there is no reason for Newcastle to sell Isak to Liverpool for less than £140m this summer.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think the Isak deal is about him going to Liverpool.

“If we’re being honest, I think that the only real question is whether Liverpool are prepared to pay £150million and then whether Newcastle are prepared to bite the bullet and sell him.

“I can’t believe Newcastle would sell him for less than £140million plus some add-ons. Why would you sell him for less than £140million when you’ve got a situation like this?

“If I was Newcastle, I would hold my position on it. I definitely wouldn’t be selling for £120million. Maybe £130million plus £20million, maybe do that deal.

“But I just don’t see him going to Al-Hilal. I don’t think the player would go at 25 to Saudi Arabia, and I think it’s unlikely that Newcastle would want to do that deal because of all the financial fair play implications that it has, so it’s just not a good deal.

“Now that being said, I don’t think they want to do the Liverpool deal either, but if the money’s right and the player is adamant he wants to go, I can see it just about happening and it’s Liverpool clearly going for it.”

READ NEXT: Mediawatch: Isak reps ‘consider’ cancelling Newcastle contract like when Rooney quit Manchester United for £5m in 2010