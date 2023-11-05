Newcastle release statement condemning racist abuse of Guimaraes, Willock after Arsenal win

Newcastle have condemned the racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock on social media following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial second-half winner ended the Gunners’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Willock revealed the abuse he had been sent on Instagram and urged the platform to find those responsible.

“Newcastle United strongly condemns racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock via social media following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal,” a Newcastle statement read.

“Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society.

“We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: On Arteta, grievances legitimate and contrived, and statement wins

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on Mikel Arteta’s reaction to Gordon’s winner, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he had not seen replays of Gordon’s goal.

Howe said: “Maybe he’s seen something I haven’t because I’ve only seen it with the naked eye, live and from my angle I had no idea what was going on, to be honest.

“I had no idea what was going on with the VAR checks either, so in the lap of the gods really, you’re waiting like everybody else was in the stadium.

“With every check going through I was thinking they were probably going to find something. Very bizarre to have three VAR checks, but the goal was given and that’s all I know.”

As well as inflicting on Arsenal their first league defeat of the season, Howe’s side extended their unbeaten league run to seven games and closed to within four points of the Gunners.

Howe said: “It was probably more of a midfield battle than we expected. I think Arsenal respected us, there was a lot of direct play from them.

“We were really competitive. We needed to be. Thankfully we kept 11 men on the pitch. There were more bookings than there needed to be.

“Both teams threatened to lose their discipline and I’m delighted we didn’t. It’s a massive win for us.”