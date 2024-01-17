Newcastle make ambitious ‘request’ to sign Bayern superstar as Kalvin Phillips deadline looms

Newcastle United want to complete the ambitious signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, according to reports in Germany.

Kimmich joined the Bundesliga champions from Stuttgart in 2015.

He was signed as a right-back but was moved into the centre of midfield, where he has established himself as one of the best in the world.

The 82-cap German international could be on the move this year, though.

Paris Saint-Germain have been strongly linked with Kimmich in recent weeks.

Speaking this week, Kimmich insisted he is fully focused on Bayern and is not interested in leaving the club this month.

“I’m actually just focused on Bayern,” he said. “For me, that [a move] wasn’t a topic at all in winter.

“I think at some point the club will approach me and we’ll sit together. Everything that will be discussed, we’ll discuss with each other – and not with you [the media].”

German journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that Kimmich is not eager to leave Bayern in the winter transfer window, but suggests a summer move is ‘open’.

Interestingly, Falk says Premier League side Newcastle have ‘made a request’ to see if Kimmich is available in January.

The Sport BILD journalist wrote on X: Newcastle ‘NUFC made a request if a Transfer of Joshua Kimmich (28, contract til 2025) would be possible. But Kimmich is not interested in a winter transfer.

‘However, his future from summer is open. Bayern is is ready to negotiate.’

Newcastle are believed to be keen on signing a new midfielder this month with Sandro Tonali suspended until next season.

Joelinton is also injured and could miss the rest of the season if he undergoes surgery on a thigh problem.

This has led to reports that Newcastle are ready to bite the bullet and sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

The England midfielder has also been linked with West Ham and Everton, while there is interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

A report from the Telegraph says Phillips’ future is set to be decided ‘next week’.

Despite the interest from Barca and Atletico, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle should not be ruled out of the race, the report states.

Getting into the England squad for Euro 2024 remains Phillips’ top priority and he stands the best chance of doing so if he remains in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s reluctance to make an offer to sign the former Leeds United star until the end of the season is because Eddie Howe only has one more loan signing available to him.

Meanwhile, Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed he is interested in signing Phillips on loan this month.

“I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and a possibility for the club – once again, there will be financial restrictions, who knows whether the club feels they will be able to afford that – but if you’re talking about the level of player, I don’t feel there will be many managers who would not say, ‘Yeah, we will be really happy to have him come to the club’.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a name that’s out there,” he said. “All we know, like most other clubs, is that there is a possibility that Manchester City will either sell him or loan him.

“If they are purely going to sell him, then I don’t think we will be in the market. If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward.

“What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premier League in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him.

“We might not be the only club in that position, so at the end of the day, a lot will have to happen before we find out where Kalvin Phillips is going to end up if he’s going to go anywhere.”

