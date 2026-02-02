Deadline day has just taken a weird turn as Arsenal have reportedly made a ‘surprise approach’ for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

Arsenal are in the market for a late signing after it emerged that Mikel Merino could miss the remainder of this season due to a foot injury.

Regarding Merino, a statement from Arsenal read: “Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season.

“Everyone is fully focused on supporting Mikel to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

At this stage, a loan is perhaps Arsenal’s most likely option, though they have reportedly made an ambitious move for Tonali.

The Italy international has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he has been sporadically linked with a possible return to Serie A in recent months.

However, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Arsenal are trying to sign him on deadline day.

READ: January Transfer Deadline Day – follow it LIVE with Football365



He said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal are exploring a surprising Deadline Day move for Sandro #Tonali.

‘Very difficult at this stage, as Newcastle have rejected an initial approach.’

A transfer insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers has since claimed that the midfielder’s agent is ‘pushing for a move’ to Arsenal.

Despite this, The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder has poured cold water on this potential transfer.

He said on X: ‘It’s understood that #nufc have instantly dismissed any suggestions of Arsenal and Sandro Tonali. No contact whatsoever I’m told #arsenal.’

There would have been no need for Arsenal to stress if they decided to keep Ethan Nwaneri, who recently joined Ligue Un outfit Marseille on loan.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has taken issue with Nwaneri being let go, with the Premier League leaders now short of options in midfield.

‘There’s a good young midfield player at Marseille apparently,’ Watts wrote.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal can’t sleep on Bournemouth throwback Kroupi and allow him to join Chelsea unchallenged

* Real Madrid return for £69m Arsenal star who ‘kills’ Gyokeres is on cards as he’s tipped to leave

* Arsenal plan to sign Arteta’s ‘missing piece’ revealed as Atletico Madrid loan ‘agreement’ is reached



‘Something like this was always my fear about letting Nwaneri leave. Undoubtedly good for his development, but given what’s at stake this season, my purely selfish preference was to keep the squad as strong as possible until the summer.

‘I know Nwaneri and Merino aren’t comparable in terms of profile, but Havertz is back now, who can do a lot of the Merino role if needed, and Nwaneri would provided another very valuable rotation option.

‘But what’s done is done – and playing week in, week out is clearly better for Nwaneri. No doubt about that. MLS as a midfield option could be useful now at times if needed.’