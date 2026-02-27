Eddie Howe has responded to rumours linking Anthony Gordon with Arsenal, pointing the finger at journalists attending his press conference for ensuring “there is always rumour and speculation”.

According to The Sun, Arsenal will battle Liverpool and Manchester United for the signing of £95m-rated Gordon in the summer transfer window.

Ever since emerging as one of the Premier League’s best wingers at Newcastle, Gordon has been linked with a move away.

Liverpool have been persistently linked with the England international, while Sandro Tonali and Nick Woltemade have also been tipped to leave.

But Howe said he is used to such rumours surfacing when asked if there is a campaign to unsettle his top players.

“In the age we’re at, there is always rumour and speculation,” the Newcastle head coach told reporters on Friday.

“I don’t see probably 90% of it. It comes with the territory of being a top player. You have got to put it out of your brain and focus on the football.

“I have not seen the story, so it is news to me.

“It is sort of your industry creating those stories. I am slightly secluded from it. If you don’t read it, you don’t know who is being linked with who.

“I think it is irrelevant really — it is how the players react to that. I think they will become robust enough to ignore it and concentrate on playing.”

Newcastle host Everton in the Premier League this weekend, their first Saturday 3pm top-flight kick-off at St James’ Park since December 6 against Burnley.

“We have got to build our rhythm back at St James’ Park,” Howe said.

“Everton have done well on their travels this year. They’re a tough team to beat. Defensively, they have been very strong.”

Howe also said Tino Livramento will return in “early March”, and he is hopeful Jacob Ramsey will train on Friday after missing Tuesday’s Champions League win over Qarabag.

Meanwhile, on star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Howe said: “I have had some good contact with Bruno. He seems very positive with his injury and how he feels. He has done a lot of work. He is being well looked after as well. We hope that he can come back and give us a push at the back end of the season. We have to treat his injury carefully.”

Newcastle will learn their Champions League last-16 opponents on Friday morning.

The Magpies will face either Chelsea or Barcelona, and Howe admits he is relieved his side cannot draw Manchester City again after facing them multiple times recently across domestic competitions.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said on the upcoming Champions League draw: “We are just grateful we can’t get Man City! We are looking forward to what the draw brings.”

He added: “A strange occurrence — you could play them [Chelsea] three times in a week.

“We had a great game against them here — I thought we were outstanding. I really respect them and of course they have a new manager since that game.

“The Barcelona game at home was very similar, I thought we played well.

“We’re in a great position — whoever we get is mouth-watering for us.”

