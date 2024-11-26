Newcastle ‘retaining’ Arsenal target ‘won’t be easy’ as Arteta ‘confident’ in signing ‘great desire’

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes compete with Leandro Trossard for the ball

According to reports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s ‘great desire’ is to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, who know ‘retaining him won’t be easy’.

Isak was linked with Arsenal before joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad for a club-record £62million in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Swede scored 10 goals in 22 Premier League appearances in his debut season after suffering a long-term thigh injury a month after moving to St James’ Park.

His form helped the Magpies qualify for the Champions League via a fourth-place finish.

Isak’s scoring form was even more impressive last term, netting 21 in 30 league encounters as Newcastle fell to seventh.

They missed out on European football after Manchester United won the FA Cup, which at least gives them a stronger chance of finishing in the Champions League places in 2024/25.

Newcastle’s form this season has been very inconsistent. After impressive wins against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, they were beaten 2-0 at home by West Ham, who earned only their fourth win of the season on Monday night.

Should the Geordies fail to qualify for the Champions League again, Isak might seek a move away from the club.

Reports suggest he is not open to signing a new contract, which sounds bad but his current deal doesn’t expire until 2028.

Arsenal are still being linked with the 25-year-old with many people still of the belief they are only missing a world-class striker.

A January swoop feels very unrealistic but Arteta might right his wrongs by signing Isak next summer after opting not to buy him from Real Sociedad.

Alexander Isak to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta is ‘confident’…

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal have a ‘strong interest’ in Isak and have made the Swedish international their ‘big target’.

It is claimed that Isak ‘is in Arsenal’s centre of attention’ and manager Arteta has made him his ‘great desire’.

Newcastle might be the richest club in world football but the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules have been a thorn in their side.

They contemplated cashing in on Anthony Gordon in the summer to help balance the books, while Bruno Guimaraes was linked with the Gunners and champions Manchester City.

This means the Magpies could find a huge offer ‘difficult to refuse’, which is a ‘growing problem’ in their attempt to keep Isak.

Indeed, Newcastle know ‘retaining the striker won’t be an easy task’ amid Arsenal’s ‘sporting ambitions’ and presence in Europe’s top competitions.

Furthermore, Arteta is ‘confident’ the Gunners’ project will be ‘decisive’ enough to ‘convince’ Isak to switch Newcastle for London.

The Spanish manager is clearly a big fan of the 25-year-old, whose ‘name is sounding loudly in the offices at the Emirates’.

