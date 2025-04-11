Newcastle United are preparing to rival Arsenal and Man United by launching a £62.5 million bid for in-demand forward Matheus Cunha.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that Cunha is a ‘top target’ this summer, though their chances of landing the Brazilian ace may hinge on qualifying for the Champions League.

There is no shortage of suitors for one of the Premier League’s most promising talents, so fending off Man City and Aston Villa to maintain their grip on the top five could be key.

Arsenal and Man United have also made no secret of their admiration for Cunha, with the Gunners’ never-ending search for a reliable number nine exacerbated by Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

Likewise, it’s been a minute since the Red Devils have had a reliable hitman to call upon, with Rasmus Hojlund suffering a crisis of confidence and Joshua Zirkzee more of a link-up man than a prolific scorer.

Wolves’ top goalscorer has a £62.5 million release clause in his contract that will surely spark a bidding war in the summer, ensuring his exit so long as someone is willing to pay through the eyes.

The report goes on to suggest that Newcastle’s interest has been ‘confirmed by multiple sources’, with Cunha seen as a player who would complement fellow Brazilians Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Eddie Howe will need to bolster his squad ahead of next season’s return to Europe, be it the Europa Conference League or the Champions League, with injuries limiting his choices in attacking areas this season.

The Magpies have walked the tightrope for much of this season, with just 15 senior players making more than 10 appearances and several long-term absentees threatening to derail their prospects.

With four places up for grabs in their attack, all six natural attacking options have faced a short spell out due to injury and suspension this season, fortuitously avoiding serious injury.

Part of the allure of Cunha is that the versatile forward has shown he can create just as easily as he can score, registering 11 assists and 25 goals across two seasons in a gold shirt, contributing from a variety of positions, including attacking midfield roles.

The report also went on to express confidence that the club can keep hold of Alexander Isak, who will also be the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer.

His stock has risen dramatically in the past two seasons, and it’s thought it would cost well over £100 million to prize one of the world’s most lethal finishers away from St James’ Park.