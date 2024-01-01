Newcastle surprisingly rivalled by European giants in ‘leading race’ to sign £45m Man City flop

Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly fighting at the front of the queue for the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips has failed to impress since joining the European champions from Leeds United for £45million in the 2022 summer transfer window.

He has barely had a kick under Pep Guardiola having found it impossible to usurp Rodri in the starting XI. There is no shame in that, to be fair.

Although he is not a regular starter for his country, Phillips’ lack of minutes at club level has not done his England aspirations much harm with Gareth Southgate still selecting him.

The 28-year-old was once a crucial player for Leeds and the Three Lions but it is hard to see him be more than a squad player at this summer’s European Championships, unless he leaves City.

Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with the former Leeds favourite for a while now and with the winter transfer window open, a fourth, surprising, side has been added to the mix.

READ MORE: Man Utd crave a striker, Liverpool a centre-half: What every Premier League club needs in January

According to the Telegraph, there is not just surprise interest from French champions PSG, but they are bloody ‘leading the race’ alongside Newcastle.

It is said that Phillips ‘is expected to leave’ City as he searches for regular playing time having started only twice in 18 months under Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has confirmed that the Cityzens are planning to travel to Abu Dhabi for a warm-weather training camp during the upcoming winter break.

He said: “After Newcastle, if it’s possible, we go to Abu Dhabi again, all together.

“Last season we were there in the World Cup and it had an incredible impact for the staff and everyone. The five titles (we won) prove it.

“We go there to train in better weather, to be together – training, training and training to prepare for the second part of the season. That is the plan but maybe we’ll change it, I don’t know yet.”

City will begin the new year with their FA Cup third-round tie against Championship Huddersfield next Sunday.

The game could see the return to action of Kevin De Bruyne after the playmaker, who has not featured since August, was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Guardiola said: “He is almost close. We asked each other to come to the bench, to start to be in the locker room. It’s been three months, a lot of time he’s been out.

“He’s training good and he’ll start to get minutes to get his best. It’s incredible news.

“We’re also waiting on Jeremy (Doku), Erling (Haaland) and John Stones. The second part of the season is already here and we’ll need everyone.”

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal and awful Antony receive a New Year’s lashing