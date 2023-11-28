‘Newcastle have been robbed’ – Jenas slams match officials as VAR controversy costs Eddie Howe’s side

Jermaine Jenas has insisted that Newcastle were robbed against PSG as Eddie Howe’s side dropped two points because of a controversial VAR decision.

Newcastle knew that they faced an uphill battle against PSG as they travelled to Paris with a depleted squad. One glance at the away bench and you could tell they were down to the bare-bones.

Alexander Isak gave Newcastle an unlikely lead in the first half, but Kylian Mbappe was on target from the penalty spot to level things in the 98th minute.

Eddie Howe’s side had defended expertly throughout the majority of the evening, although PSG were also guilty of missing some big chances.

Newcastle were just moments away from claiming all three points until VAR intervened in the final stages to instruct the on-field referee to review his decision.

Tino Livramento was then harshly adjudged to have handled Ousmane Dembele’s cross and a penalty to PSG was awarded.

Mbappe then managed to stick the penalty away, although Jenas doesn’t think the spot kick should have been awarded in the first place.

“What is Livramento meant to do with his arms? Wrap them round his back?” Jenas told TNT Sports.

“I’m fuming. The players threw everything at it and it should have been one of those historic wins. Newcastle have been robbed.”

Fellow TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist shared a similar view to Jenas as he was equally baffled that the penalty was awarded.

“It comes off Tino Livramento’s chest and hits his elbow,” McCoist explained. “That is absolutely never a penalty. If we’re giving a penalty for that, then it is a disgrace.”

The result leaves Newcastle third in Group F and takes their destiny out of their own hands. Newcastle will now have to beat AC Milan and hope that PSG drop points in their final game if they want to qualify for the knockout stages.

Newcastle won’t be able to dwell on the late penalty drama for long as they are back in Premier League action on Saturday against Man Utd.

Howe will have been pleased with how competitive his side were, but there’s no doubt the late VAR drama will dominate most of the headlines.

