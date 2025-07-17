Newcastle have pulled out of a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt as Liverpool ‘advance’ to completion, according to reports.

Liverpool have been linked with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak for most of last season as they eye up an improvement in attack with Darwin Nunez falling out of favour under Arne Slot.

And the Reds board are looking to back Slot with a move to a top striker after already providing him with the signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

But Isak could be unachievable for Liverpool this summer with Newcastle taking a hardline stance that they are not willing to sell him after qualifying for the Champions League.

By rejecting the Reds’ advances for Isak, Newcastle have pushed them into trying to sign Ekitike with the Reds now in a much better position to seal a deal for the France international, who contributed 15 goals and eight assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances last term.

Romano wrote on X on Thursday morning: ‘Reports on Hugo Ekitike deal advancing yesterday with Newcastle are not confirmed at this stage. Newcastle last bid was rejected on Monday by Eintracht and no new proposal has been sent by then. No advances… and Liverpool, on it. More follows.’

READ: Mailbox: Liverpool defence is ‘actually worrying’ amid £150m Isak chase

Before later adding: ‘Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club to club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance… …Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.’

Then Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that Ekitike favoured a move to Liverpool with the Reds indicating that they are willing to pay more than Newcastle for the striker.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have verbally indicated to Eintracht that they are ready to bid for Hugo #Ekitike and have made it clear to Frankfurt that they are prepared to pay more than Newcastle, as reported yesterday.

‘As of this morning, there has still been no written offer from #LFC. However, there are new talks taking place today. Newcastle could not progress in negotiations with Eintracht yesterday. Eintracht feeling that Ekitike would like to join Liverpool.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Alexander Isak to Liverpool, Victor Osimhen to Man Utd in five-man transfer domino effect worth £404m

👉 Liverpool ‘prepare offer’ for Isak, Ekitike alternative after Paris ‘meeting’ with Man Utd target

👉 The last Premier League winner signed by every club – you genuinely won’t guess Liverpool or Newcastle

And now Romano is back again to say that Newcastle have now ‘left talks’ to sign Ekitike with the transfer to St James’ Park ‘considered off’.

Romano said: ‘Understand Newcastle have now already left talks for Hugo Ekitike, deal considered off at this stage. #NUFC now focus on different targets as since Monday bid got rejected, Liverpool entered race + there were no advances with the Magpies. Liverpool are now advancing.’