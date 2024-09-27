Newcastle: Romano reveals ‘optimistic’ Gordon update amid claim he’d be Liverpool’s ‘fourth choice’

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has been told that he would be the “fourth choice” at Liverpool if he opted to sign for the Premier League giants.

The England international was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season as he grabbed eleven goals and ten assists in his 35 appearances for Newcastle.

The Magpies were heavily impacted by Profit and Sustainability rules in the summer and it was suggested that they may have been forced to sell Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak to balance the books.

Newcastle managed to keep their key trio as Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sold to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Before these two exits, Gordon was heavily linked with Liverpool as talks were held over a swap deal involving Joe Gomez and it’s even been claimed that a medical was booked.

Liverpool are known to be huge admirers of Gordon and the winger was a boyhood Reds fan, but this deal fell through in the summer.

Newcastle have since begun talks with Gordon over a contract extension. A report from talkSPORT on Thursday claimed they are ‘ready to hand him a pay rise’.



‘Newcastle are ready to hand Anthony Gordon a lucrative new contract to fend off interest from the Premier League big-guns. ‘The England international has been the subject of interest from Liverpool, but with the Premier League PSR deadline now passed Newcastle are keen to keep hold of their star players. ‘Gordon has two years left on his current deal and would be in line for a hefty pay rise from his current salary, projected to be around £60,000-a-week, by penning an extension.’

A further update was provided by Fabrizio Romano on Friday morning. He said: “Newcastle are advancing in talks to extend Anthony Gordon’s contract as soon as possible.

“There are still details to sort but club optimistic to get it done after turning down approaches (especially from Liverpool) in June.”

Liverpool have been warned against singing Gordon as Glen Johnson reckons he’d be the “third or fourth choice”.

“I really like him as a player, but where would he play at Liverpool? I think a few of the players at Liverpool in his position would be ahead of him in the pecking order if that move was to happen,” Johnson said in an interview with Betfred.

“As a player I like him, but is he a player that Liverpool really need? I’m not sure, but it could make more sense if Mo Salah was to leave.

“If Mo stays however, then I don’t believe they need him. I don’t believe he gets ahead of [Luis] Díaz, [Darwin] Núñez or Cody [Gakpo].

“He’s a great player that you’d want around, but I don’t believe he’d want to move to Liverpool to be third or fourth choice.”