According to reports, Newcastle United have sealed a deal for their sixth summer signing, while they are targeting Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

So far this summer, Newcastle have made five signings, having acquired Bazoumana Touré, Aladji Bamba, Lukáš Horníček, Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen.

The Magpies are entering a new era under head coach Matthias Jaissle, who has replaced former boss Eddie Howe.

The Premier League side have turned their focus to signing up-and-coming talents with high ceilings after losing Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

But their business is not yet done, and Benfica full-back Amar Dedic looks set to be their next addition.

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Newcastle are currently short at full-back, and they have identified Dedic as their preferred target after he worked with Jaissle earlier in his career.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Newcastle have ‘agreed a deal’ with Benfica to sign Dedic for around 35 million euros.

Romano said on X: ‘Newcastle have agreed deal with Benfica to sign Amar Dedić, here we go! 🇧🇦

‘Deal in place at €35m package with sell-on included for Benfica.

‘Portuguese club wanted Dedić to stay but player wanted #NUFC move as top priority and excited to work with Matthias Jaissle.’

On this deal, German journalist Florian Plettenberg added: ‘Medical for Amar Dedic at Newcastle United is scheduled for next week.’

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Newcastle United turn to Carlos Baleba

Another priority for Newcastle is to sign a new midfielder to fill the void left by Guimaraes, and Brighton star Baleba is emerging as an option.

Baleba’s form declined after he missed out on a £100m move to Manchester United last summer, and it has been widely reported that his valuation has declined.

Now, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims Jaissle is a ‘keen admirer’ of Baleba, and Newcastle have ‘set their sights’ on signing him\

Regarding the potential terms of a deal, Crook explained: “Carlos Beleba is a player attracting admiring glances from for Magpies.

“Manchester United have been keen on Baleba for the last couple of transfer windows and at the moment it doesn’t look like they are going to pursue that interest this time around.

“Obviously, Newcastle have lost both of their starting midfielders Sandro Tonali to Spurs for £100m and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for a guaranteed £75m.”

He added: “They do have money to spend. Brighton will be tough negotiators though.

“There’s talk in the north east that they can get Baleba for a little at £65m – I’m not entirely convinced of that asking price.”

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