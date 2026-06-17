Newcastle want to sign Victor Munoz quickly before he can impress at the World Cup

Newcastle are keen to get a move for a Spain attacker ‘sealed’ quickly, as they fear him impressing at the World Cup will prompt greater interest from other clubs.

It’s imperative for Newcastle to sign a new winger after losing Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. He was arguably their most influential player last season and so getting the right man in to fill the gap.

Osasuna and Spain winger Victor Munoz is the man who looks to be the favourite for Newcastle at the moment, and it seems they are eager to get him signed as soon as possible.

Indeed The Athletic reports the Magpies are keen to get the transfer sealed, knowing that if Munoz impresses on the ‘global stage’ at the World Cup, there could be greater interest in him.

They do, however, feel that their talks with his representatives so far have gone well, and they don’t believe the winger’s former club Real Madrid are planning to use their buyback clause.

Extensive discussions have been held between Newcastle and Osasuna’s camp, and though his release clause at the Spanish club is set at €40million (£34.6m)

Munoz is believed to be more open to a move to St James’ Park than to any other side, though.

Indeed, it has recently been reported that Manchester United and Liverpool have entered the mix for the Spain winger, but his sights remain set on Newcastle.

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Our friends at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have learned that the Magpies are indeed pushing through the signing of Munoz, with that push led by sporting director Ross Wilson.

Newcastle should not be scared

That it’s felt Munoz wants to play for Newcastle and nobody else will be music to the ears of the club, especially amid their fears that the World Cup could give him the springboard to bigger things.

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Munoz was an unused substitute as Spain drew their World Cup opener against Cape Verde, and that they failed to score against the small nation suggests there could be change in the attack.

Indeed, there is every chance the young winger is used by his nation during the tournament, but Newcastle are in a good position to be the side who secure him this summer.

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