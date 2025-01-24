Newcastle United have been presented with a ‘bombshell’ idea by Juventus, who want to strike a swap deal for Sandro Tonali, according to reports.

Tonali has been in fantastic form for Newcastle this season, coming in as a No. 6, allowing Bruno Guimaraes to thrive further up the pitch.

His return to the starting XI has massively improved the Magpies. He missed the vast majority of last season after being suspended for breaking gambling rules.

Without him, Newcastle could only manage a seventh-place finish in the Premier League and finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Their form has massively picked up with the Italian in midfield but Eddie Howe took his time to ease him back in after a year out.

After making his first appearance of the season at Nottingham Forest on August 28, Tonali did not play the full 90 minutes of a match for another two months and not until November 30 in the Premier League.

Incidentally, the first match he started and finished was the start of Newcastle’s incredible nine-match winning run which came to an end at home to in-form Bournemouth last weekend.

The Geordies remain second in the Premier League form table and are sixth in the actual table, two points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Tonali’s importance has been clear to see this season but reports from Italy claim Juventus want to sign him in the January transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are willing to offer Newcastle former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in exchange for Tonali.

The report says Luiz is a potential target for Manchester City, who are still looking to fill the void left by Ballon d’Or winner Rodri. Pep Guardiola’s side have also been linked with Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso.

However, ‘there is also Newcastle’ and Nottingham Forest, who are boosted by the fact Luiz ‘would not disdain a return to the Premier League’.

Surprisingly, the report claims Tonali is viewed as ‘important, but not essential’ by head coach Howe.

This means the former AC Milan midfielder ‘could open up to the hypothesis of a return’ to Serie A and a swap deal is possible.

The report states:

The two midfielders could become the protagonists of a logical and satisfactory operation for both Newcastle and Juventus: the English would have a player who in the Premier League, and in a club of the same level as them, has given the best of himself; Juventus, on the other hand, would welcome a perfect reinforcement for Motta’s midfield and also for the lists, given that Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Fagioli could leave from Continassa.

It has not been easy for Luiz since moving to Italy. In 17 appearances in 2024/25, he has zero goal involvements and only four starts.

