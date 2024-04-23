Newcastle sale: £100m Arsenal target ‘expected to leave’ amid ‘fierce competition’ from Prem rivals

Transfer journalist Rudy Galetti believes Bruno Guimaraes is ‘expected to leave’ Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Guimaraes has been outstanding for the Magpies since joining them for around £35million in January 2022.

Bruno Guimaraes ‘expected to leave Newcastle’ this summer

He is now worth £73m, as per Transfermarkt, and has a £100m release clause in his contract, which expires in 2028.

Despite Eddie Howe’s reliance on the Brazilian international, the Newcastle boss may lose him this summer.

The Premier League club have billions at their disposal but cannot spend as freely as they would like due to the financial fair play rules.

This means they may be forced to sell one of their star players, which will most likely be Guimaraes or striker Alexander Isak.

READ NEXT: Newcastle stars reassigned to comply with FFP: Joelinton to Arsenal as Man Utd finally land £50m man

Arsenal are reportedly interested in both players with Mikel Arteta prioritising a new central midfielder and No. 9 this summer.

While Isak would be a superb addition at the Emirates, the signing of Guimaraes appears to be more realistic.

Although the latter is very influential, it feels like he would be easier to replace than Isak, and David Ornstein claimed earlier this month that there is “genuine interest” in him, while the Swede has “plenty of admirers” but no clubs actively looking to sign him.

Interestingly, Arsenal are not mentioned by Galetti, who says he ‘expects’ Guimaraes to leave Newcastle at the end of 2023/24.

There is ‘fierce competition’ for the player’s signature, with four Premier League clubs, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain all keen.

Galetti wrote on X: ‘Bruno Guimaraes’ situation will be defined after the Copa America: anyway, he’s expected to leave Newcastle.

‘Fierce competition on him: Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barca and PSG are among the clubs that appreciate the midfielder.’

Indeed, both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Chelsea are all interested in signing Bruno from Newcastle this summer.

Chelsea, like Howe’s side, are battling to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, so a transfer to Stamford Bridge feels unrealistic.

Newcastle will receive the 26-year-old’s £100m release clause in one payment if it is triggered and will surely not be open to any negotiating or haggling from a Premier League rival.

With clubs likely to be forced into paying £100m in one go, Chelsea can surely be ruled out, with other Premier League clubs expected to be reluctant to pay such a big fee.

The sale would be a big blow to Newcastle – who are desperate to balance the books through player sales – on the pitch but it is important to remember that you can’t make an omelette without breaking any eggs.

FEATURE: Trippier second-best PIF signing: Ranking all 13 Newcastle buys made by those filthy rich Saudis