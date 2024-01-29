Newcastle sale: PSG ‘confident’ in signing £100m star with ‘interest stepped up’ after agent ‘talks’

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has impressed since moving to the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain are ‘confident’ they will be able to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, according to reports.

Guimaraes joined the Magpies from Lyon for around £36million in January 2022.

He has been outstanding in the Premier League and quickly became a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

In total, he has 22 goal contributions in 88 appearances, which is pretty impressive considering scoring goals is not what he was signed to do.

Guimaraes’ energy in midfield has made Newcastle a difficult team to beat and he played a huge part in last season’s fourth-place finish in the league.

This season is not exactly going to plan for the Magpies, who are currently 14 points off the top four and finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Eddie Howe is desperate to spend money this month and despite the astounding wealth of the club’s owners, he is unable to due to profit and sustainability rules.

This means Newcastle must sell before they buy and there has been talk of one of the club’s big names departing.

It will surely be Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, or Sven Botman who are sold to raise the funds needed to improve Howe’s squad.

Miguel Almiron has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Shabab but the Paraguayan will not command a fee in the same bracket as the three team-mates mentioned above.

It has been reported that Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract, with Barcelona among those believed to be interested, even though they are skint.

PSG are definitely not skint, though, and have also been linked with the Brazilian midfielder.

And according to the Daily Mirror, they are ‘confident’ they can win the race to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle.

Thankfully for the Toon Army, the French champions do not plan on making their move until the summer transfer window.

However, talks with the player’s advisors have taken place with PSG ‘stepping up their interest’ amidst Newcastle’s willingness to sell a star player.

Real Madrid get a mention in the report, but it is claimed that Guimaraes ‘is in no rush’ to leave Newcastle, despite his release clause.

This is because Bruno – who recently thanked Howe and the club’s fans for making him feel welcome – feels at home in the north east.

“They (the fans) have been amazing with me, with my wife, with my dad, with my mum, with everyone,” he said.

“Every match they sing my name, every time. It has given me a lot of confidence to play.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting this with the fans. I just want to say thank you to all of them.

“He [Howe] is very special for me. When they signed me I was this level [pointing down] and now I am here [pointing up] because of him.

“He improves not just me, the team. When he got the team it was fighting relegation, then he got them to Champions League.”

