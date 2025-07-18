Newcastle are in a position where they “can say no to £150m” for Alexander Isak but the striker could “still push for a move to Liverpool”.

The Magpies have maintained the stance that Isak is not for sale this summer and Liverpool appear to have moved on from the Sweden international as they are ‘advancing’ in talks with Eintracht Franfurt’s Hugo Ekitike after Newcastle themselves has a €70m bid rejected for the 23-year-old.

And football finance expert Stefan Borson told Football Insider that Newcastle are under no pressure to sell.

Manchester City’s former financial adviser said: “Well, I think it would depend on who the club was.

“Newcastle can say no, I mean, Newcastle are not in a normal situation. I think there are a few clubs in the world that can say no.

READ MORE: Six excellent possible outcomes of Isak or Ekitike to Liverpool or Newcastle… or Chelsea

“So, Newcastle are definitely one of those clubs that can say no to £150m. Clearly, if the player was at a club like Brighton or Brentford, it would be a different situation.

“But Newcastle can definitely say no to £150m, and also, they’ve got to look at what it would cost to replace the player.

“We know that Ekitike is a player, completely unproven, obviously in the Premier League, never played in the Premier League, completely unproven at the Champions League level. You know, he’s not a complete gamble, but he’s quite a big gamble, and even he’s gonna cost, probably by the time we get to the end of the bidding close to €100m.

“So, in the grand scheme of things, £150m is not actually that much money when you break it down.

“You’re talking about, probably last season, the best striker in the Premier League. And the Premier League being the preeminent league. anyway, Newcastle can absolutely turn it down. They are in a privileged position.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Liverpool defence is ‘actually worrying’ amid £150m Isak chase

👉 Liverpool star makes transfer U-turn in Reds boost as Newcastle enter race for ‘open’ striker

👉 Cristiano Ronaldo ‘requests’ Liverpool star as ‘crazy signing’ with Al-Nassr ‘willing’ to meet ‘demand’

The Magpies resolve may be tested by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, who are reportedly preparing a ‘massive offer’ for Isak.

And a later report claimed the striker is ‘open’ to the move to work under Simone Inzaghi, giving the ‘green light’ to the transfer.

And Football Insider’s chief correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims a move away from St James’ Park could still be on the cards if Isak “pushes for a move to Liverpool”, or indeed Al Hilal.

“The only way this situation changes is if Isak pushes for a move to Liverpool”, O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“That will give them real encouragement that they could get this deal done, despite Newcastle demanding a huge fee for him.

“It all comes down to the player now; if he wants to move to Liverpool, he might have to force the issue, and that might get the ball rolling,

“I don’t think Isak’s shut the door on a potential move away, and that’s probably the biggest concern for Newcastle.

“There’s possibly talks going on behind the scenes for Alexander Isak, that if Liverpool could get to a figure, Newcastle reluctantly could sell.

“They want to keep him and I think it would take a lot more than £120million, which has been suggested to sign Isak.”