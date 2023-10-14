‘Secret clause’ in Newcastle star’s contract revealed with Barca able to land £100m-rated star for £56m

Bruno Guimaraes reportedly has a Barcelona clause in his new contract.

According to reports in Spain, Bruno Guimaraes has a ‘secret clause’ only FC Barcelona can trigger in his new Newcastle United contract.

The Brazilian international recently agreed to pen a new deal that will run until 2028.

It was revealed by a number of highly reputable journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, that there is a £100million release clause in the contract.

Speaking to the Magpies’ website after putting pen to paper, Guimaraes said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life. I’m so happy here.”

He added: “I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening.

“We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone – the team, the staff, the owners and the fans. The city believes again.”

Having a release clause included, even if it is set at £100m, has raised a few eyebrows.

While it gives Newcastle some financial security, it does hint that the player is somewhat open to leaving the club within the next five years.

And interestingly, it has been reported by Spanish outlet Sport that there is a ‘secret clause’ in Guimaraes’ contract.

The report claims that the 25-year-old ‘dreams of being able to wear’ Barcelona’s colours one day, although the Catalan club’s financial situation makes the potential signing ‘between difficult and impossible’.

Barcelona bosses ‘like’ Guimaraes and have somehow weaseled in a release clause specific to them.

As mentioned prior, the midfielder’s clause is set at £100m, with the Blaugrana able to land him for £56-60m, which is significantly lower.

It is claimed that Bruno has never hid his desire to play for Barca but the club ‘are not ready’ to make this signing at the moment.

This does feel extremely unlikely, if truth be told. It does not feel like Newcastle would risk letting one of their best players leave for under his market value.

According to Transfermarkt, Guimaraes is worth €85million (£73m).

